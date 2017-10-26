Costumes, candy and celebrations - here’s how you and your little ghouls can enjoy Halloween

Halloween events in Whatcom County have been going the whole month of October and will come to an end Tuesday, Oct. 31. Here’s a list, of some events that are sure to give you your fix for frights:
Thursday
The Arc’s Halloween Party 5-7 p.m., Bloedel Donovan Community Building, 2114 Electric Ave. The Arc of Whatcom County and the Young Adult Self-Advocacy Group host fun games and prizes for all to enjoy. Dress in your costume and bring non-perishable food donations for the Bellingham Food Bank. The Arc’s Young Adult Self-Advocacy Group (YASA) is co-sponsoring this event. (Fully accessible location.) Details: arcwhatcom.org, 360-715-0170, christines@arcwhatcom.org.
Family Halloween Costume Party 6:30-7:30 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. A Halloween-themed, evening program of stories and action with children’s entertainer DANA. Wear your pajamas or a costume. All ages welcome. Program aimed at ages 3-8. Details: 360-305-3637.
Friday
Dan Cramer’s Western Town and Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 956 Van Dyk Road, Lynden. Head out to Lynden and visit a pumpkin patch. They have pony rides, a petting zoo, the Western town activity zone for kids, a pumpkin sling-shot competition and tractor-pulled train ride for kids and a team of draft horses will take you on a wagon ride out to the patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday through October. Details: 360-354-5591, dancramerswesterntown.com.
Monster Munchies and Terrifying Treats Bake Sale 1:30-5:30 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. Stock up on some Halloween and harvest-time goodies and support the Friends of the Blaine Library. Details: 360-05-3637.
Bleedingham Presents: The Night Gallery 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1125 N. Forest St. This Halloween and horror celebration will host over 20 macabre artists and crafters. For $5 at the door, join us for a scary good time at the Eagles Hall on Forest Street in Bellingham. Entertainment throughout the evening, filmmaking panels, raffles, cheap drinks at the Eagles Bar downstairs and some creepy surprises will be awaiting you at our kickoff to the film festival weekend. Details: 360-733-2770.
BAAY Haunted House: The Nightmare on Railroad 6-11 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. $5 at the door. On Oct. 27-28 and 31, the brewery warehouse and beer garden will be transformed into spooky scenes filled with ghosts, ghouls and surprises at every turn. The Nightmare on Railroad Haunted House also will feature live performances by the BAAY zombie dancers, the cast of “The Addams Family” and the Bellingham Circus Guild. Halloween fun will be all ages from 6-9 p.m. and 21 and older from 9-11 p.m. Details: 360-647-5993, baay.org.
BHS Creepy Cabaret 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. $10; free for ages 7 and younger. Bellingham High School Choirs announce the seventh annual Creepy Cabaret, a variety show and fundraiser for the school’s award-winning choral program. In addition to outstanding musical entertainment, there will a pizza buffet from Pizza’zza. Details: 360-676-6575.
Thrillingham 2017 7-9 p.m., Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Free but donations accepted for Brigadoon Service Dogs. Dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with a group of your favorite zombies. There will be a public costumed performance of the Thriller dance on Halloween Night, 8-10 p.m., at Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. A local personality will MC, with special guests entertaining before “Thriller,” and a dance party afterwards. The event is free but donations accepted for Brigadoon Service Dogs. Details: 360-778-7000.
Scream Fair Haunted House 7-10 p.m., 1775 Front St., Lynden. Whatcom County’s largest haunted house experience is inside the Henry Jansen Building at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front Street in Lynden. This year it runs Friday and Saturday as well as on Halloween. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 kids age 12 and under. Details: screamfairhaunt.com/
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. $15 In the tradition of midnight movie showings worldwide, follow squeaky clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget as they encounter the scandalous Dr. Frank-N-Furter, rippling Rocky, and vivacious Columbia. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including “Sweet Transvestite,” “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the pelvic-thrusting “Time Warp,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is about audience participation: callbacks, rice-throwing and glove-snapping are all part of the tantalizing experience. Rated “R” for mature content. Ages 16 and younger under must be accompanied by an adult. Screens at 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, through Tuesday, Oct. 31. $5 survival kits are available at the door. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
“Hellingham: An Improvised Murder Mystery” 8 and 10 p.m. The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St. $10 The town of Hellingham is a peaceful place with caring townspeople that are the quintessential small-towners. Oh, did we mention there’s a killer on the loose? Yeah, that’s key. Three townsfolk will die and one will emerge as the killer. Who will it be? “Hellingham” is a hilarious, suspenseful and an exhilarating theater experience. It is the most popular improvised show at The Upfront and is a Halloween treat for the entire community. Can you guess who the killer is? The show runs Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, with a special Halloween performance at 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Details: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com.
Fright Night 9 p.m., Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave. Join the Bellingham Roller Betties and Rumor Cabaret for an annual Halloween celebration, Fright Night! DJ Will is spinning, killer drinks specials are a staple, there’s no place else to be Friday night! All proceeds are going to the local not-for-profit roller derby league. This event is for ages 21 and older. Cover is $5 at the door. Details: bellinghamrollerbetties.com.
Saturday
Run Wild Bellingham! 9 a.m., Whatcom Falls Park, 1401 Electric Ave. This is a fun run, scavenger hunt style adventure run. There are gnomes in Whatcom Falls, and you get to find them. Enter as a solo participant or as a relay, and don’t forget the kids event at 9 a.m. Come in your Halloween best and support Wild Whatcom outdoor education programming for youth. Part race, part scavenger hunt, part route finding, part Halloween celebration. You’ll start at our main start/finish area and visit three points within Whatcom Falls Park, collecting a token at each. The order in which you choose to visit the points and the route you take is up to you, as long as you stay within the boundaries. All proceeds from Run Wild Bellingham go to Wild Whatcom, a quality youth outdoor education experience in Bellingham. Details: wildwhatcom.org.
Ghosts of the Pacific Northwest 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Rd. $45. Join instructor Matthew Thuney and ghost investigator Brian Lee to explore the eerie phenomenon of the spirit world, from the beginnings of our haunted human history to sightings and encounters in Whatcom County. We’ll delve into some of our civilization’s strangest reported experiences with the spectral realm and also discuss some local ghost hunts. Details: 360-383-3000.
5th Annual Fall Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1720 Harris Ave. Handmade crafts, Scandinavian bakesale, raffles, lunch cafe. Details: 360-733-6749.
Dress up for Story Time! 10:30 a.m., Village Books, 1200 11th St. Free Here is an opportunity to test out those costumes before trick or treating. Join us for a special story time in the Readings Gallery, where we will read spooky (but not too spooky) Halloween tales, do a craft, have a backdrop for photos and enjoy a treat or two. Village Books in Lynden also will have an event. Designed for ages 2-8. Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Community Pumpkin Carving 11 a.m., Stones Throw Brewing Co., 1009 Larrabee Ave. The community can help carve three pumpkins for a Halloween pumpkin display. Everyone is invited to stop by any time during open hours to carve. No purchase is necessary, but the taps will be open. Carving tools will be available, or folks may bring their own. Stones Winners will be announced at a Full Moon Block Party on November 4. The pumpkins will be displayed during the Fairhaven Trick or Treat on Halloween. Details: 360-362-5058, stonesthrowbrewco.com.
Boo at Bloedel 3-5 p.m., Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Free/$3 donation per child suggested. For children Preschool through second grade, this candy-free carnival is a Bellingham favorite. Try your luck at over a dozen game booths, such as skeleton scramble, freaky fishpond, pumpkin bowling, tombstone and more. Prizes galore. Children and parents are encouraged to wear their costumes and you can get your face painted to complete your look. Bring your trick-or-treat container to collect prizes. Details: 360-778-7000.
Ferndale Downtown Trick or Treat 3-5 p.m. Each year, more than 2,000 children and their parents hit the streets of downtown Ferndale in search for candy. More than 40 chamber businesses are expected to participate this year. Main Street between First and Third avenues will be shut down for safety. A link to a map of business expected to participate is available at the chamber’s Facebook page.
Haunt the Park 5-7 p.m., Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., Ferndale. Free 360-384-6461 In addition to Downtown Trick or Treat, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce presents a third annual Haunt the Park, in conjunction with the Ferndale Heritage Society. Kids and their families head down to Pioneer Park directly after Downtown Trick or Treat for trick or treating of the historic decorated cabins, carnival themed family-fun activities, as well as some creepy zombies. Details: 360-384-3042, ferndale-chamber.com.
Field of Screams 5:15-8:45 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. After-hours teen Halloween party with friends for games, food, and whatever else lurks in the library at night. Please sign up online or at the library. For grades 6-12. Details: 360-305-3637.
Contra Halloween Dance 6-10:30 p.m., Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St. $8-$10 is the suggested donation Bellingham Country Dance hosts a dance with music by live old-time fiddle music/bands and callers. All dances called, no partner or experience necessary. Wear costumes, and bring finger-food to share. Details: (360) 676-1554, bellinghamcountrydance.org.
WWU Bassoon Halloween Concert 7 p.m., Western Washington University — Performing Arts Center, 516 High St. Join the WWU Bassoon Studio for the Bassoon Apocalypse, a Halloween-inspired concert for the ages. The concert is free and features music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and “Thriller.” Dress up in your best costume for a chance to win a prize. Details: 360-650-6146.
Bleedingham: Bellingham’s Horror Film Fest 8 p.m., Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. If horror movies are your favorite part of Halloween, you definitely want to check out this multi-day event.
A Baby Cakes Halloween! 9:30 p.m., The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Bring all your friends to celebrate Halloween in costume. $12 tickets. Details: acoustictavern.com.
Sunday
Trunk or Treat! 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. We’ll have decorated car trunks, and we’ll serve apple cider and popcorn. Details: 360-734-3720, fccb.net.
Monday
Community Pumpkin Party 6-8 p.m., Whatcom County Fire District #4, 4142 Britton Loop, Bellingham. Bring the whole family to carve pumpkins. Carving equipment will be provided. Limited pumpkins available on a first come, first serve basis. Details: 360-318-9933.
Tuesday
Downtown Trick or Treat 3-5 p.m., Downtown Bellingham, 1310 Commercial St. Free. Stroll throughout the streets of downtown in your best costume for a fun and safe trick-or-treating alternative for kids and families. Just look for the balloons at participating downtown businesses for your candy and treats. Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Fairhaven Trick or Treat 3-6 p.m., Historic Fairhaven District. Come to Fairhaven for a huge community Trick-or-Treat afternoon. During this annual event in Fairhaven, join all sorts of small (and not-so-small—yes, all ages in costume welcome) goblins, princesses, wizards, heroes and animals at decorated shops in Fairhaven, with treats at most of the merchants (look for the poster at participating locations). Details: fairhaven.com.
Halloween Stories with the Bellingham Storytellers Guild! 3-6 p.m., Village Books, 1200 11th St. While you’re trick-or-treating in the Fairhaven district this year, stop by the Readings Gallery and stay for our annual Halloween story time, featuring ghoulish tales from the Bellingham Storytellers Guild. Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Costume Contest 8:30 p.m., Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St. Free Make it over to Chuckanut Brewery and get into the costume contest at 9 p.m. to win Chuckanut schwag. Details: 360-752-3377, chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com.
Comments