Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

