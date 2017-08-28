Entertainment

Luke Bryant equipment truck gets wedged beneath NY overpass

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:21 AM

WANTAGH, N.Y.

New York state police say an equipment truck from country star Luke Bryan's tour struck an overpass on a Long Island parkway.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2iBKddc ) says that the accident happened early Monday, hours after Bryan performed at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre as part of his "Huntin' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour."

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos from the scene show Bryan's smiling face plastered on the rear of the tilted truck. Police say it got wedged beneath the overpass on the Wantagh (WAHN'-tah) Parkway near the Sunrise Highway.

Ordinarily tractor-trailers are not permitted on parkways, but Newsday says special permits are issued for vehicles associated with performances at the theater.

