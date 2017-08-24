A theater held a women-only screening of ‘Wonder Woman.’ For ‘IT,’ it’s clowns only

Back in May, an Alamo Drafthouse location in Austin, Texas, generated headlines worldwide for its decision to host a screening of the superhero movie “Wonder Woman” solely for those who identified as female.
While many praised the idea as an empowering move, given that “Wonder Woman” was the first major studio superhero movie with a female lead and female director, others, including many men, slammed the decision, calling it sexist and discriminatory.
The theater was even subjected to threats of legal action, according to the Washington Post and the Austin American-Statesman. But in the end, the chain doubled down, introducing a second screening just like it, and the event, and ones like it across the country, were sold out and went off without any major issue.
At the time, however, one critic of the move suggested that the screening was a slippery slope to other discriminatory measures.
“Alamo Drafthouse, will there be a male only screening for Thor: Ragnarok or a special screening for IT that's only for those who identify as clowns?” Facebook user Ryan Reader wrote in a comment.
“We might actually have to steal that clown idea. Thanks Ryan!” the theater’s social media manager responded, presumably joking.
As it turns out, they weren’t kidding.
According to Variety, the same Alamo Drafthouse location will host a clowns-only screening of the horror movie “IT,” adapted from the hit Stephen King novel known for its iconic villain, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
The screening, which will take place on the film’s premiere date of Sept. 8, will require all attendees to be dressed as clowns and will include “face-painters available for clown "touch-ups", a photo booth, raffles for prizes and other terrifying merriment.
“Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us.”