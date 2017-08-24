Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Aug. 24, 2017

The People of the Sea and Cedar: The Story of the Coast Salish Tribes, a new ongoing exhibit, is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher building, 250 Flora St. Tickets are $5-10. The show blends historical and contemporary perspectives and features artifacts from the museum’s collection, such as Coast Salish artwork and carvings, woven blankets, hand-made tools, cedar hats, clothing and baskets. The exhibit provides hands-on learning experiences, a Lummi and Nooksack language interactive and videos showcasing Lummi and Nooksack weavers and carvers.
Whatcom Museum
The Upfront brings back “The Heroes,” a mash up of superhero teams like the Avengers and the Justice League with the comedic stylings of the improv game Superheroes from Whose Line is It Anyway. Watch performers create new superheroes right in front of your eyes to team up and (hopefully) save the world. An action adventure with laughs and heroic behavior all in one, from 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St. Tickets are $10-$12. Call 360-733-8855 for information.
Upfront Theatre
The Swing Connection Big Band will host the second annual Big Band Bash from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St. Each band will play for one hour, starting with Skagit Swings from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Swing Connection from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., then the “A” Band from Anacortes from 2:30 to 3 p.m., and then the Paul Sorensen Concert Jazz Band from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. The event is open to the public and donations teach band’s tip jar will be appreciated.
David N. Sattler
Comic Robert Dubac brings his one-man show, “The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?” to the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., from 7:30-9:30 p.m. through Sunday. Dubac embarks on a quest to answer the age-old question, “What do women want?” With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck, he seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who offer sidesplitting advice on how to best straddle the gender gap – all while drinking a beer. Tickets are $45-50.
Mount Baker Theatre
Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema ends its 2017 season with “The Princess Bride,” the 1988 movie by Rob Reiner starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, at dusk Saturday evening on the Village Green, 1207 10th St. Tickets are $5 per person at the event with children 5 and younger free. Live circus variety with Clamazing will follow the show. Bring blankets for the grass or low back lawn chairs for limited seating on brick areas. Popcorn and food will be available for purchase.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
The U.S. Air Force Commanders Jazz Ensemble brings big band sounds to Mount Baker Theatre from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The show is free, but you need to reserve tickets by calling the MBT box office at 360-734-6080. Under the direction of Master Sergeant Jeremy Laukhuf, the Commanders Jazz Ensemble carries on the American musical tradition of the great traveling big bands yet offers a lot more than big-band sounds. This energetic group of 20 highly trained professional airmen-musicians plays the music of Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, and Count Basie as well as contemporary big-band leaders and composers such as Gordon Goodwin and Maria Schneider.
Mount Baker Theatre
Don’t miss the boat for the season’s last history sunset cruise 6:15 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, leaving from the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Tickets are $35. The Whatcom Museum partners with San Juan Cruises to offer the cruise on the 100-foot Victoria Star with narration by local historians Brian Griffin or Doug Starcher. The boat has indoor and outdoor seating on two levels, an on-board snack bar, and a full bar with a selection of Northwest beers, wines and cocktails. Restrooms are available on board. Guests can bring their own picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages.
Evan Abell
Family and friends watch as children participate in the All Comers track meet. Athletes from 2 to 102 can complete from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday at Civic Stadium, 1355 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. Prices are $5 day pass, $30 season pass, $90 family season pass.
Staff
