June 20, 2017 7:42 AM

Ex-Springfield church music director indicted for child porn

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

The former music director of a Springfield church has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The U.S. attorney's office says the indictment was returned last week and unsealed Monday after 31-year-old Craig Wieneke, of Springfield, was arrested and made his initial court appearance.

The indictment alleges that Wieneke received and distributed child pornography over the Internet from November through April, when Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield fired him because the FBI, police and the Greene County Sheriff's Department were investigating.

Executive pastor Wayne Barron told the Springfield News-Leader that Wieneke didn't work with children for his job.

Wieneke remains jailed pending a detention hearing. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said he didn't know whether Wieneke had an attorney.

