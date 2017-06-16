Entertainment

Phish drummer wins local election in Maine hometown

The Associated Press
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine

The drummer for the jam band Phish has been elected to his Maine town's Board of Selectmen.

Jon Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville's five-seat board after winning Tuesday's nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.

Two board seats were open in the Lincolnville election. Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.

Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.

