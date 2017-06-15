From bleeps of 'Pong' and 'Mario,' game music comes of age

FILE - In this June 1990 file photo, Tetris, an addictive brain-teasing video game, is shown as played on the Nintendo Entertainment System in New York. From the simple “pings” of the ground-breaking “Pong” in 1972, video game music has come of age, with its own culture, sub-cultures and fans. This weekend, June 17-18, 2017, audiences will pack the Philharmonie de Paris' concert hall to soak in the sounds of orchestras performing video game music and wallow in the nostalgia of hours spent with a Game Boy, Sonic the Hedgehog and the evergreen Mario. Richard Drew, File AP Photo