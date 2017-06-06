Eunice Kennedy Shriver to receive posthumous Ashe award

FILE - In this May 25, 2000, file photo, American Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics, poses with her Sport for Good Award during the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Monaco. Shriver will be posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards. Timothy Shriver, one of Shriver's sons and chairman of the Special Olympics, will accept the award on July 12, 2017. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo