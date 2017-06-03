'SNL' star surprised by reaction to Boston racism comment

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2014 file photo actor Michael Che attends the "Top Five" premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto. "Saturday Night Live" star Che said he was surprised by the reaction to comments he made on the show in February 2017, when he called Boston the "most racist city" he has ever visited. The Boston Globe reports that the comedian and co-anchor of "Weekend Update" told an audience at the Wilbur Theatre on Friday, June 2 in Boston that people were upset by the comments, adding that "when I say 'people,' I mean 'white guys.'" Photo by Arthur Mola