June 02, 2017 11:46 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; former Vice President Al Gore; former national security adviser Susan Rice.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pruitt, Gore; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Warner, Gore, Haley.

