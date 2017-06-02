Entertainment

June 02, 2017 9:40 PM

60 artist-painted pianos to be installed around NYC

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Sixty pianos painted by artists and performers will be placed around New York City for anyone who wants to play them.

A kickoff event for the street pianos will be held Monday in lower Manhattan. The bandleader for CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Jon Batiste, will lead 60 pianists in playing Bach's "Prelude in C."

The pianos will be in place through June 25. They are a project of Sing For Hope, a nonprofit organization that works to bring the arts to underserved communities.

This summer will mark the sixth anniversary of the Sing For Hope pianos in New York.

This year's pianos have been decorated by artists including Roberta Flack, Kate McKinnon of "Saturday Night Live" and the casts of several Broadway shows.

