Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of June 8, 2017

Austin’s The Invincible Czars perform their new score live for a screening of “Nosferatu,” the 1922 German silent horror film, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. Violin, glockenspiel, organ, flute, bass clarinet, voices and vocals, music box, loops, electric guitar, bass, singing bowl and percussion all play prominent roles in the score.
Cellist Efe Baltacigil, pianist Jessica Choe and violinist Cordula Merks perform in the final Firefly Classics concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front Street, Lynden.
Whatcom Museum hosts the second Bellingham National Juried Art Exhibitions and Awards, opening Saturday at The Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. More than 25 artists from six states, as well as two artists from Bellingham, are included in the exhibit, which centers on drawing practices. Among the works are Kelly Bjork’s “Tiger Overhead.” Catharina Manchanda, exhibition juror, leads a tour of the exhibit at 1 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit shows through Sept. 10.
Bassist Matt Weiner brings saxophonist Hans Teuber from Seattle to join Bellingham drummer Julian MacDonough for an evening of old-time and swing as well as straight-ahead jazz and Brazilian tunes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Road. The event is hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center.
Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play, which opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 25.
In 2013, Phyllis Shacter’s husband, Alan Alberts, chose to starve himself to death rather then to die from Alzheimer’s disease. Shacter will talk about her recently published book, “Choosing to Die: A Personal Story,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Village Books, 1200 11th St. This is their love story and partnership and the brave territory they traversed, including the medical and legal considerations.
The Mount Baker Rock and Gem Club hosts its annual Rockhound Recycling Rock Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Club members and others will be selling rocks, minerals, gems, fine jewelry, agates, petrified wood and other fossils from their personal collections and other sources at this one-day rock sale.
Silk Road Swing will open the final concert in the 2017 Manouche NW jazz concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. Bellingham gypsy jazz ensemble Nuages will preview their upcoming CD, and trumpeter Pace Rubadeau and vocalist Ann Parker will join them on stage. BUF will serve craft beer, wine and concessions, with proceeds funding the choir’s Transylvania Pilgrimage later in June.
