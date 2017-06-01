Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of June 1, 2017

Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center hosts vibraphonist Susan Pascal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Church of Bellingham, 1095 Telegraph Road. Pascal has a songbook spanning jazz classics to Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis. She’s joined by Seattle stalwarts Marc Seales, piano; Chuck Deardorf, bass; and Bellingham drummer Julian MacDonough.
Parker Miles Blohm
Dani Compain will present her new works in a show she calls “Fanciful Musings,” opening during the Downtown Art Walk, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the The Lucky Monkey, 312 W Champion St. Conflicted with the cycle of waste, consumption and the use of toxic materials in printmaking and oil painting, Compain found new expression as an assemblage artist, creating two- and three-dimensional pieces that are creative and edgy.
Dani Compain
Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival launches its 28th season with “Much Ado About Nothing.” Set in 1950s Italy and starring Kevin MacDonald as Benedick and Amber Lewis as Beatrice, this family-friendly production opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 23 at Vanier Park, 1000 Chestnut St., in Vancouver, B.C.
David and Emily Cooper
Make.Shift Gallery, 306 Flora St., presents “Cringe,” a juried exhibition of works that explores the depths of creepiness, including this work entitled “Goodbye Horses” by Eileen Nolasco. The show opens from 6-10 p.m. Friday during the Downtown Art Walk and will be on display until June 24
Eileen Nolasco
The Bellingham Music Club concludes its 101st season with Ryan and Heather Dudenbostel (clarinet, voice) and Jay Rozendaal (pianist), in a one-hour long concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St.; and at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.
Western Washington University music department
Brothers Zach and Nathan Hamer, along with Miranda Zickler and Jillian Walker, came together in 2014 under the name Rabbit Wilde. Now they are Kuinka. They’ll play in support of their new EP, “Stay Up Late,” at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. Ezra Bell opens.
Jeremiah Adrick
Retired TV critic and author Ron Miller shares his new book, “Mystery Classics on Film: The Adaptation of 65 Novels and Stories,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham. It’s the illustrated story of how 65 famous mystery novels and stories were turned into movies or television programs and how often the screen versions turned out quite differently from the original written versions.
Philip A. Dwyer
The Bellingham Herald
Steve Jensen, a working artist for more than 30 years who grew up on his father’s fishing boat and comes from a long tradition of Norwegian fisherman and boat builders, exhibits his work at Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison. The exhibit opens with a public reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, and features an artist talk at 4 p.m. June 24. Also showing are works by Lopez Island potter Jeffrey Hanks.
Linda Young Hutchinson
Soloists Sherrie Kahn, soprano, and Charles Robert Austin, bass, perform in Whatcom Chorale and Whatcom Chorale Sinfonia’s concert featuring Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bellingham High School. Deborah Brown conducts.
Mitchell Kahn
The Whatcom Parks and Recreation Foundation hosts an open house and trail walk or bicycle ride in celebration of National Trails Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will allow public access to an area around the airport usually only accessible once per year to Ski-to-Sea athletes. This stretch is part of the proposed airport trail plan currently under review by the Port Commission. The route starts at the north end of Interstate 5 on Kope Road, just south of Slater Road. Details: Details: wprfoundation.org or 360-389-3803.
Whatcom Parks and Recreation Foundation
