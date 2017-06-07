What makes summer in Whatcom County unique?

The Deming Logging Show kicks off the first of many summer festivals in our region; family-friendly concerts in the parks run June through August; and even inexperienced boaters can thrill to a full-moon paddle on the bay.
Buck, roll and chop at the Deming Logging Show
Established in 1963, the Deming Logging Show was inspired by the need to financially help loggers who were injured in the woods in Whatcom County. From events and exhibitions, loggers display the skills, tools and technology used in the logging industry.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Logging Showgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, near Nugents Corner. Shows start at 1 p.m. each day, with eliminations starting at 11 a.m. Saturday only. Admission is $7 adults, $4 for those 62 and older and ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.
The barbecue opens at 11 a.m., and costs $10 for the beef or chicken plate, $12 for the salmon plate, $15 for the combo and $20 for the logger special. Meals for seniors and kids are $8.
Camping is full. Info: 360-592-3051, demingloggingshow.com.
Music in the parks
There’s nothing like dancing until the sun goes down, and Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department is putting on free, family-friendly shows this summer that make all those cloudy rainy winter days a distant memory. Food will be available for purchase at all the concerts, but picnics are welcome.
Concerts are from 6-8 p.m.
▪ June 15: Ranger and the Re-Arrangers
▪ June 22: Blues Union
▪ June 29: High Spirits
▪ July 7: Midnight Legend
▪ July 13: The Sweet Goodbyes
▪ July 20: Heroes
▪ July 27: Dr. Jimmy and the Swingtime Serenaders
▪ Aug. 8: bandZandt
▪ Aug. 10: Sleepy Alligators
▪ Aug. 17: Quickdraw String Band
Concerts are from 7-9 p.m.
▪ July 15: Bilongo Quintet with Sabrina Gomez
▪ July 29: Mr. Feelgood & The Firm Believers
▪ Aug. 12: SpaceBand
Concerts are from 6-8 p.m.
▪ Aug. 9: Kuinka
▪ Aug. 15: Down North
▪ Aug. 23: OSO
Info: Bellingham Parks and Recreation, 360-778-7000.
Sun’s out, moon’s out: Let’s go boating
The Community Boating Center, 555 Harris Ave, hosts a number of group paddles through late summer on tandem sea kayaks, which are stable for new or novice paddlers. Instruction is provided on entering and exiting, steering and more. Evening paddles are three hours long, and light snacks are provided, but bring a water bottle and any snacks you’d like.
Full moon paddles take place June 9, July 8 and Aug. 5.
Bioluminescence paddles run Fridays and Saturdays, June 23 through Sept. 23.
Sunset paddles are on June 30, July 7, July 28 and Aug. 4.
Times vary, and registration is recommended.
Info: 360-714-8891, boatingcenter.org.
A walk on the beach
Birch Bay Watershed and Aquatic Resources Management District hosts a day of free family-friendly activities, a low-tide critter search, a scavenger hunt and educational displays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Birch Bay State Park, 5105 Helweg Road. Beach walks with naturalists take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and lunch will be provided by Taylor Shellfish from noon to 2 p.m. (suggested donation is $5). Whatcom Conservation District’s Mobile Watershed Explorer will be on display, as well as many other children’s activities and games. Info: 360-220-6862, fobbsp.org.
Art, Sculpture, & Architecture Walking Tour of Whatcom’s Campus
Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road, started 50 years ago as a “college without walls;” faculty taught classes in leased buildings throughout the county. After the move to the Kellogg Road campus in 1987, Whatcom administrators began to purchase artwork to enhance the natural setting and tell the college’s story. Trish Harding, local artist and community education art instructor, and Nathan Langstraat, WCC’s vice president for administrative services, co-host a 50th anniversary edition of this annual guided walking tour of the college’s impressive art works and architecture from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. “The Gathering,” “Cosmic Totem,” “Levitating Sphere” and Japanese-style water feature are just a few of the works that will be featured. There is no fee for this tour, but pre-registration is required as space is limited. Info: 360-383-3200.
