Chris Cornell's wife writes note: 'I know that was not you'

FILE - In this April 27, 2012, file photo, Chris Cornell, at left, and his wife, Vicky Karayiannis attend the celebration of "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone," in Los Angeles. Vicky Cornell penned a letter addressed to the late Soundgarden front man published on May 24, 2017, days after he took his own life. Katy Winn, File AP Photo