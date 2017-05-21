Tim Tebow ends a weeklong slump with home run, RBI double

FILE - In April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow smiles during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow may have found his hitting groove once more with his third home run of the season - and first in six weeks - for the Columbia Fireflies. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner had struggled at the plate much of the week before ending an 0-for-18 slump with an RBI double on Saturday, May 20. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo