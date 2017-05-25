Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of

Garth Stein talks about his book, “Enzo & the 4th of July Races,” which takes readers on a thrilling racing adventure with Enzo, the beloved dog from “The Art of Racing in the Rain;” Kevin Emerson shares his book, “Last Day on Mars,” an epic, science-fiction adventure, complete with alien mysteries and two kids on a mission to save the human race; and Suzanne Selfors discusses her book, “Spirit Riding Free: The Adventure Begins,” an adventure about a city girl and a wild mustang who work together to find a new home in the wild west at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Books, 1200 11th St.
Garth Stein
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The eight-member Southern California Dustbowl Revival, dubbed a “roots orchestra,” delivers a youthful take on time-worn American traditions, including bluegrass, swing, jazz, soul and funk at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. The Dip opens. Tickets are $10.
Talley Media
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Jazz Project presents the Kevin Woods/Josh Cook Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Majestic, 1027 N. Forest St., playing a Miles Davis tribute in the final installment of the Art of Jazz series. Woods plays again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Unity Church of Bellingham, 1095 Telegraph Road, hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center, in celebration of his new CD, “Catching Starlight.”
Kevin Woods
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Basil Atkinson, who makes hand-forged knives, stone and metal sculpture and custom monuments, is one of the more than three dozen artists offering their work at the Lummi Island Artists’ Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday.
Lynn Dee
Courtesy to The Bellingham HeraldB
The 1961 film “A Raisin in the Sun” starring Claudia MacNeil and Sidney Poitier, will be screened and discussed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Western Washington University’s Old Main Theater. Western’s dean of students, Ted Pratt, will lead the discussion about the film to introduce audiences to the world of “Clybourne Park,” which is being performed May 31-June 4 at WWU’s Performing Arts Center. Written by Bruce Norris, the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play is both a sequel and a prequel to “A Raisin in the Sun” – portraying the story just before, then 50 years after the action of Lorraine Hansberry’s play upon which the film is based.
Columbia Pictures
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The D’vas and Dudes play rock, blues, country and bluegrass from 12:30-2 p.m. May 28 at the Fairhaven Festival main stage.
Darcy Haughian
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Pianist Scott Cossu performs from his latest album, “Safe in Your Arms,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lummi Island Congregational Church.
Scott Cossu
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Angela Day talks about her book, “Red Light to Starboard: Recalling the Exxon Valdez Disaster” and discusses the 1989 oil spill and similar risks facing Salish Sea communities at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St., co-sponsored by North Cascades Audubon Society and RE Sources for Sustainable Communities.
Paul K. Anderson
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald