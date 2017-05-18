DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning

FILE - In this Sunday, May 7, 2017 file photo, DJ Khaled arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled. The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony Wednesday, May 17, 2017, for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley. Photo by Richard Shotwell