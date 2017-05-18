High hopes for new high-tech Atlanta stadium despite delays

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new stadium for the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team, sits under construction at left next to the team's current stadium, the Georgia Dome, in Atlanta, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Several high-profile failures have plagued Atlanta's reputation on a national stage over the years: transportation woes during the 1996 Olympics, unpreparedness for ice and snow storms, a recent highway collapse and subsequent shutdown from a fire. Now, the city's new $1.5 billion stadium, touted as a state-of-the-art facility that can help transform downtown, is facing construction setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that will open and close like a camera lens. David Goldman AP Photo