Ex-reality TV star faces Phoenix hearing over arrest warrant

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows former reality television star Jacob Harris. A court hearing is scheduled Friday, May 19, 2017, over an arrest warrant for Harris, accused of vehicle theft and drug possession in Phoenix. Harris, who used to be on the Discovery channel's "Deadliest Catch" series about crab fishermen in Alaska, was arrested April 22 after Phoenix police say he was possession of Xanax pills and crystal meth. Phoenix Police Department via AP, File)