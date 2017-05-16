ESPN's Mowins set to be 1st woman to call NFL game since '87

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, announcer Beth Mowins walks on the field before an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the St. Louis Rams in Oakland, Calif. ESPN announced May 16, 2017, that Mowins will call the second part of a season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in September, making her the first woman do play-by-play duties on an NFL game in 30 years. Ben Margot, File AP Photo