May 14, 2017 8:47 PM

ESPN's Shelley Smith having tests after scare at Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif.

ESPN reporter Shelley Smith says she is doing well and undergoing tests at an East Bay hospital Sunday night for stroke symptoms after a scare in the Golden State locker room following the Warriors' 113-111 victory over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Smith shared details with The Associated Press via text message and reports "I'm good" after the ordeal, which she said is being evaluated as a possible "stroke." Fortunately, a Golden State team doctor was nearby and Smith was immediately moved to the training room to be attended to by the medical staff.

Smith — a regular at Golden State playoff games and practices in recent seasons — shared a photo of herself smiling via social media saying: "I'm good!!! Waiting for test results! Thankyou everyone!!"

Dan Martinez, the Warriors' public relations director, posted on Twitter crediting the fast-acting staff around during the frightening moment. "Thankful to work around such talented & caring people," he wrote.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Daily News featured breast cancer survivor Smith in an uplifting Mother's Day story.

