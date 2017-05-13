Entertainment

May 13, 2017 4:00 PM

Tender ballad by Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision

By IULIIA SUBBOTOVSKA and JIM HEINTZ Associated Press
KIEV, Ukraine

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a gentle romantic ballad that challenged the event's decades-long reputation for cheesy, glittery excess.

Sobral sang his Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both) in a high, clear tenor accompanied by quiet strings and a piano. Unlike the 25 other competitors who performed on a wide stage backed by flashing lights, bursts of flames and other effects, Sobral sang from a small elevated circle in the middle of the crowd, an intimate contrast to others' bombast.

"Music is not fireworks, music is feeling," he said while accepting the award.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"

Woman takes on cleanup of 1:38

Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"
Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 0:15

Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp
Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 4:37

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case

View More Video

Entertainment Videos