Entertainment

May 13, 2017 3:03 AM

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness

The Associated Press
BETHLEHEM, Pa.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. The venue announced Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says the 90-year-old Bennett has been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days." It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets and all tickets will be honored for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn't a rescheduled date yet but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon."

Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 4:37

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case
Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson 1:35

Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson
Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 1:30

Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner

View More Video

Entertainment Videos