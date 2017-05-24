There’s more to Memorial Day fun than Ski to Sea

Ski to Sea events take priority for most of Whatcom County, but there are some alternate activities that are just as fun.
What to do during Ski to Sea
Here’s a brief schedule of the main Ski to Sea events:
Bellingham Public Library Book Sale
Hours for the 2017 sale are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the downtown library, 210 Central Ave. Friday is half-price sale day and Saturday is $4 per bag sale. Info: 360-778-7250, friendslibrary3@gmail.com.
Ski to Sea Block Party
5-11 p.m. Friday, Boundary Bay Beer Garden, 1107 Railroad Ave. All ages welcome. The Atlantics play at 5:30 p.m. and Jasmine Greene performs at 8:30 p.m. Info: bbaybrewery.com, 360-647-5593.
Blossomtime Parade
The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts the annual parade, which starts at noon Saturday at Cornwall Avenue and Alabama Street. Info: bellingham.com/event-directory/blossomtime-parade.
Cyclocross Pre-Ride
The only time for people to practice the entire Ski to Sea cyclocross course is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Whatcom County (sections are on private property with no trespassing except for this practice time and on race day). Info: skitosea.com/cross-country-bike.
Ski to Sea Race
The highlight event of Ski to Sea is the annual seven-leg relay race from Mt. Baker Ski Area to Marine Park in Bellingham. Start time is 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Info: skitosea.com.
Historic Fairhaven Festival
The family-friendly festival is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday between 10th and 11th streets and Mill and McKenzie avenues. Info: Fairhaven.com, Historic Fairhaven Festivals, fairhaven.com/event/fairhaven-festival.
Kids’ fest in Vancouver
Celebrating its 40th year of world-class theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, film and storytelling to West Coast children and families, the Vancouver International Children’s Festival returns Monday through June 4 on Granville Island, with 13 professional performing artists from as far-reaching as Mexico and Australia performing 93 shows in six of Granville Island’s indoor theater venues. The festival features Canadian music icon Fred Penner and a special concert with his friends Charlotte Diamond, Norman Foote and Rick Scott. Other highlights include Afrique en Cirque and Aché Brasil, Grug and the Rainbow and a show especially for the very young, Pulse. Ticket prices start at $12.50 for children and seniors, $22 for adults. Info: childrensfestival.ca, 877-840-0457.
Folklife offers hundreds of performances for all ages
The Northwest Folklife Festival, now in its 35 year, showcases performances for audiences of all ages that represent the arts and culture of the Pacific Northwest and beyond Friday through Monday at Seattle Center with contra and Cajun dancing; polkas and poetry, films and fiddles; sea chanties, spoon playing and Scandinavian storytelling, plus a Kids’ Discovery Zone. It’s free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Among the Whatcom County performers: Robert Sarazin Blake, Hot Damn Scandal, Puirt na Gael, Broken Bow Stringband, The Prozac Mtn Boys, The Living Arrows and Peter Ali. Info: nwfolklife.org.
The tide is low
The beaches in Bellingham will have a low tide of -2.8 on Saturday, so it’s a great time for a daytime tour of the diversity of marine life at a Low Tide Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; explore the Marine Park beach with Casey Pruett, director of the Marine Life Center; Doug “Waterman” Stark from the Beach Watchers; Wild Whatcom staff and teams of volunteer naturalists. Suggested donation is $12 for ages 18 and older, $8 ages 4-17, and it’s free for kids 3 and younger. Babies worn in carriers are welcome. Info: 360-389-3414, holly@wildwhatcom.org. For more details on low tides, go to tides.net/washington/209.
Horse show in Lynden
Celebrate America's first breed of horse, the Morgan Horse, performing in competitive classes featuring English and Western riding, trail and carriage driving, and dressage, Thursday through Sunday at the Northwest Washington Fair and Events Center, 1775 Front St., in Lynden, hosted by the Greater Vancouver (BC) Morgan Horse Association. Morning sessions are from 9 to 11 a.m.; afternoon sessions are from 1 to 5 p.m. and evening sessions are from 6 to 9 p.m. New this year are another of America's celebrated breeds, the American Saddlebred. Exhibitors will be coming from British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Oregon. This event is friendly to children and adults alike, and admission is free. Info: bcmorgan.com.
What are you going to get out and do next weekend? Share with Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, facebook.com/bellinghamherald. Tell us about your event at least three weeks in advance to be considered for this column.
