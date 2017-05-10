Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX:Thurs. 11:40, 3:20, 5, 8:50 p.m.
“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” _ A new imagining of the Excalibur myth finds Arthur once more searching for his rightful place in the kingdom. With Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana. Written by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram; story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. Directed by Ritchie. (2:06) PG-13.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 7, 10:10 p.m.; Fri. 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 10, 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:50, 6, 9:05 p.m.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 8, 9:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:20, 2:30, 5:45, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 4:30, 7:40 p.m. LOGAN Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX:Thurs. 12:10 p.m.
“Snatched” _ Amy Schumer stars as an impulsive young woman who recruits her rigid mother, played by Goldie Hawn, for a jungle vacation. With Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni. Written by Katie Dippold. Directed by Jonathan Levine. (1:31) R.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 7:30, 10 p.m.; Fri. 11:10, 12:30, 1:40, 3, 4:10, 5:30, 6:40, 8, 9:10, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 10:10, 11:10, 12:30, 1:40, 3:10, 4:10, 5:30, 6:40, 8, 9:10, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 12:30, 1:40, 3, 4:10, 5:30, 6:40, 8, 9:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 1:40, 3, 4:20, 5:30, 6:50, 8:10, 9:20 p.m.
“The Wall” _ Two U.S. soldiers are trapped with only a crumbling structure between them and an Iraqi sniper. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena. Written by Dwain Worrell. Directed by Doug Liman. (1:30) R.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Fri. 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 11, 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:20, 4, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICES
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 _ Filmmaker James Gunn delivers Mixtape No. 2 as the team explores the mystery of Peter Quill’s heritage and fights galactic baddies. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. (2:16) PG-13.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX:Thurs. 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3:50, 5:20, 5:50, 7:10, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 11, 11:30, 12:20, 2:20, 2:50, 5:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:50, 11:30, 12:20, 2:10, 2:50, 5:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 11, 11:40, 12:20, 2:20, 2:50, 5:40, 6:10, 6:50, 9, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:30, 12:50, 1:50, 4:10, 5:10, 5:50, 7:30, 8:30 p.m.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 1, 1:30, 2:40, 4:20, 4:50, 7:40, 8:10, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:10, 1:50, 3:30, 4:30, 5:10, 7:50, 8:30, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:20, 2:40, 3:40, 4:40, 7, 8, 9 p.m.
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 12, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 p.m.; Fri. 12:50, 4, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 9:40, 12:50, 4, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 4, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 p.m.
“The Lost City of Z” _ Based on David Grann’s nonfiction best-seller about the British explorer Percy Fawcett (well played by Charlie Hunnam), James Gray’s rich, meditative and deeply transporting adventure epic is the sort of classical filmmaking that feels positively radical. (J.C.) PG-13.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4:15, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:45, 5 p.m.; Sun. 12:45, 6:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:45, 5 p.m.; Tues. 1:45, 7:30 p.m.; Wed. 1:45, 5 p.m.
“Their Finest” _ Genial and engaging with a fine sense of humor, this story of making movies in World War II Britain stars Gemma Arterton and a marvelous Bill Nighy and makes blending the comic with the serious look simpler than it actually is. (K.Tu.)
R. Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Fri. 1, 3:45, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 2:45, 5:45 p.m.; Mon. 12, 2:30, 6:15 p.m.; Tues. 3:15 p.m.; Wed. 1 p.m.
Also playing
“Born in China”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 12:40, 3, 5:30, 7:50, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:40; Sun. 11:30; Mon.-Tues.: 2 p.m.; Wed. 2:30 p.m.
“The Boss Baby”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 11:50, 2:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 2:40, 5:20, 8:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 11:45, 2:20, 5, 8:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:45, 2:20 p.m. \
Documentary
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Fri. 5 p.m.; Sat. 8:15 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m.; Mon. 8:15 p.m.; Tues. 5 p.m.; Wed. 8:15 p.m.
“The Circle”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 12:50, 1:05, 3:40, 3:55, 6:30, 7, 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 3:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:20, 6:10, 8:50 p.m.; Wed. 3:20 p.m.
“The Dinner”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 3, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 3:30, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 3:45, 9 p.m.
“Ernest & Celestine”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
“The Fate of the Furious”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 1:50, 5:10, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:10, 5:20, 8:45 p.m.
“The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Gifted”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 1:10, 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40 p.m.
“God Knows Where I Am”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Going In Style”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 3:30 p.m.
“Gran Teatre Del Liceu: Macbeth Live”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6 p.m.
“Graphic Means: A History Of Graphic Design Production”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“How To Be A Latin Lover”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Thurs. 12:20, 3:25, 6:10, 9:45 p.m.; Fri. 1:20, 4:50, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 4:50, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 11:50, 2:45, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.; Wed. 6:10, 9:15 p.m.
“The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Sat. 9:30
“The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier Encore”
Regal Barkley Village 16 IMAX & RPX: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“National Theatre Live: Saint Joan”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Risk”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 1:15, 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sat. 11, 1:15, 6, 8:15 p.m.; Sun. 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 5:15, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 3:30, 9:45 p.m.
