Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of May 11, 2017

The emerging artists of Opus display the year’s progress in ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop and more at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Baker Theatre. The performance includes new works by artistic director Brooke Evans and faculty members Celeste Hartsook, Tatyana Stahler and Diane Williams and highlights the instructional aspect of the school from the youngest students to intermediate and advanced high school students.
Nolan Alan McNally
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Modern folk music, singer and songwriter Anaïs Mitchell has received a BBC Radio Folk Award nomination and has performed worldwide as a headliner, as well as on supporting tours for Bon Iver and Ani Difranco. She performs at 7 p.m. Friday at The Green Frog.
Anaïs Mitchell
Francis X. Bushman and May McAvoy star in the 1925 silent film “Ben-Hur,” playing at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Baker Theatre, with a live score performed on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
Mount Baker Theatre
Amanda Kohler, Jason Hamann, Anna Eifert and Ian O’Malley, members of Collegium Musicum, will present the Swedish opera “The Masquerade” (with narration in English) 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WWU’s Performing Arts Center, conducted by WWU professor of music Bertil van Boer.
Bertil van Boer
Lyanda Lynn Haupt talks about her newest book, “Mozart’s Starling,” at the Chuckanut Radio Hour on Saturday at The Leopold Crystal Ballroom. The intertwined stories of Mozart’s beloved pet and Haupt’s own starling provide a window into human-animal friendships, music, the world of starlings and the nature of creative inspiration.
Lyanda Lynn Haupt
Marci Aldrich, a professor of English at Michigan State University, joins Brenda Miller, a professor of English at Western Washington University, to talk about the book they edited, “Waveform: Twenty-First-Century Essays by Women” at 7 p.m. Friday at Village Books.
University of Georgia Press
Director Earl Reid works with the cast of “Older But Wiser,” a new play by Bellingham’s Andy and Chris Backus and produced by Judith Owens-Lancaster’s new company, Dragon Tales, running May 17-21 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St.
Jeff Eastman
Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center hosts trumpeter Terell Stafford, the director of jazz studies at Temple University, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Unity Church of Bellingham, 1095 Telegraph Road. He’ll perform with Steve Kaldestad on saxophone, Adam Thomas on bass and Julian MacDonough on drums.
Terell Stafford
Kulshan Chorus celebrates its 30th year in a concert of songs with the theme of water at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham High School. Dustin Willets directs the 100-member choir. Guest band is The Atlantics.
John Davis
