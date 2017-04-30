Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey among top Daytime Emmy winners

Nancy O'Dell, left, and Kevin Frazier accept the award for outstanding entertainment news program for "Entertainment Tonight" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Sheryl Underwood, from left, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Aisha Tyler on stage at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Mary Hart, winner of the lifetime achievement award, poses in the press room at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Gina Tognoni, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless," poses in the press room at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Mary Connelly, center, accepts the award for outstanding entertainment talk show for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Frank Valentini, third from left, and the cast and crew of "General Hospital" react as they accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Hosts Sheryl Underwood, left, and Mario Lopez appear at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Sara Gilbert, from left, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler, winners of the award for outstanding entertainment talk show for "The Talk," pose in the press room at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Natali Monterrosa, from left, Alejandra Gutierrez Oraa, and Eduardo Suarez accept the award for outstanding entertainment program in Spanish language program for "Destinos" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Christopher Dunn, from left, Jeff Beldner, and Michael Montgomery accept the award for outstanding drama series writing team for "The Young and the Restless" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
The cast and crew accept the award for outstanding informative talk show for "The Dr. Oz Show" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
The cast and crew of "General Hospital" pose in the press room with the award for outstanding drama series at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Tamar Braxton, left, and Toni Braxton arrive at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Daphne Oz, left, jokingly steals the award for outstanding informative talk show for "The Dr. Oz Show" from her father, Dr. Mehmet Oz, right, at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Dr. Mehmet Oz reacts to winning the award for outstanding informative talk show for "The Dr. Oz Show"at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Frank Valentini, left, and Donnell Turner, winners of the award for outstanding drama series for "General Hospital", pose in the press room at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Academy chairman Chuck Dages speaks on stage at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Nancy O'Dell, left, and Kevin Frazier, winners of the award for outstanding entertainment news program for "Entertainment Tonight," pose in the press room at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Gladys Knight, left, presents Frank Valentini with the award for outstanding drama series for "General Hospital" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Gina Tognoni accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Sheryl Underwood, from left, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Aisha Tyler accept the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Marci Miller, left, and Billy Flynn present the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Gladys Knight presents the award for outstanding drama series at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Scott Clifton accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Gina Tognoni accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Blair Underwood, left, and Sherri Shepherd walk out on stage at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Jane Pauley, left, presents the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series to winner Scott Clifton for "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
