Got beer? Bellingham Beer Week in its final sprint

Bellingham Beer Week finishes its run this weekend with several events, culminating in the 16th annual April Brews Day on Saturday at Depot Market Square.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

▪ Mingle with nearly 20 local vendors and craftsmen such as Cloudy Mountain Pottery, Arrow Woodwork and Megan Lee Designs, at a Pop Up Drink and Shop from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Kulshan Brewing Co. (K2), 1538 Kentucky St., with a bluegrass jam and PhDJ Spencer Willows, plus beer specials. Details: 360-389-5348, kulshanbrewery.com and on Facebook.

▪ Larrabee Avenue will be shut down for food trucks, live music, games and an extended beer garden for a “Kill the Keg, Plant a Tree” block party for the community and visitors to enjoy from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Stones Throw Brewery, 1109 Larrabee Ave. Bellingham. .Admission to the block party is free and family-friendly. The first 100 people to purchase a beer at the competition will receive a free potted tree sapling to take home and plant in honor of Earth Day. Live music with Ron Hardesty and The Devilly Brothers and food trucks from Fairhaven Pizza, Back East BBQ and Cubano Cubano will be part of the action.

▪ Overflow Taps in Lynden is throwing a pre-Brews Day block party with locals-only brews, live music and cornhole games from 5-9 p.m. Friday. For every pint sold, 25 cents will benefit Max Higbee Center.

▪ Elizabeth Station, 1400 W. Holly St., hosts its annual Bellingham Beer Week Grand Finale from 5-9 p.m. Friday with staff at Firestone Walker. They’ll have a number of their Vintage Proprietors Beers, Barrelworks Beers, and core beers to end beer week with a bang. Details: 360-733-8982, estationbeer.com, and on Facebook.

A woman wears a crown of drink tickets during April Brews Day, a fundraiser for the Max Higbee Center, in 2013 at the Depot Market Square in Bellingham. Staff The Bellingham Herald

▪ Max Higbee Center hosts the 16th annual April Brews Day at Depot Market Square with more than 60 Pacific Northwest craft breweries bringing more than 120 different beers, including hoppy IPAs, crisp ciders, full-bodied stouts and gluten-free options. The event will showcase 10 local food trucks, games and live local funk music from Mr. Feelgood and the Firm Believers and Snug Harbor. Tickets are available at maxhigbee.org. VIP tickets, $50, admit guests at 5:30 p.m., and include a collectible tasting cup and tasting tickets for beer and food; General admission, $25 advance, $30 door, gets you in at 6:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Max Higbee Center’s community-based recreation programs for people with developmental disabilities. The center offers a wide variety of activities, including adaptive cooking classes, YMCA workouts, sports, art projects, dance classes, music events and trail hikes.

▪ Come to Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. in the beer garden for a family-friendly post-Brews Day brunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. $10 buys breakfast, coffee and live music. In addition to food and good company, there will be mimosas and beer available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Max Higbee Center.

▪ Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St., presents a five-course beer dinner matching beers to each course of food at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the brewery. On the menu: Helles Lager with sourdough pretzel; Filtered American Wheat with cured salmon; British IPA with roasted cauliflower and Romanesque salad; Veinna Lager with Skagit Valley malt rubbed pork shank; and Export Stout with salted caramel Skagit malt brulee. Brewmaster Will Kemper will discuss beers being offered and chef Jeremy Weizenbaum will talk about the food paired to the beers. Cost is $61.95. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 360-752-3377.