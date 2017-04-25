Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers Pause 3:05 Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar