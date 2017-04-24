Star rapper Kendrick Lamar bringing his new tour to Tacoma

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar will bring his “The Damn. Tour” to the Tacoma Dome for an Aug. 1 performance. Also performing will be Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.
The tour, announced early Monday, is in support of Lamar’s fourth studio album, “Damn,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 list. The 603,000 copies of the album sold was the biggest week for an album this year.
Lamar’s tour will begin July 12 in Phoenix and stop at 17 cities, including Vancouver on Aug. 2. This will be his first tour since 2015. The Tacoma show is scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m.
Lamar is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, first winning in 2015 for “i,” taking the award for best rap song and best rap performance. The 29-year-old is a native of Compton, California. In 2016, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition to his solo work, Lamar performs with the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy.
Ticket sales to the public will begin at 10 a.m. Friday (April 28). Prices were not available Monday. They will be available at livenation.com, or 800-745-3000.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments