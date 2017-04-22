Entertainment

April 22, 2017 7:41 PM

Springsteen takes part in surprise show at film festival

The Associated Press
ASBURY PARK, N.J.

Bruce Springsteen took part in a two-hour jam session during a surprise appearance at a film festival in his home state of New Jersey.

Longtime E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt and veteran Jersey shore rocker Southside Johnny were among those who played with Springsteen at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival on Friday. Also taking part were some former E Street Band members and the Lakehouse Jr. Pros, a band featuring child musicians.

The concert followed the premiere of a documentary film chronicling the history of the Asbury Park music scene. The show featured several rock and R&B staples including Chuck Berry's "Bye, Bye Johnny." Jimi Hendrix' "Voodoo Child" and Little Richard's "Lucille."

Springsteen said it was "great" to see the "old guys still cranking it out."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science

Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science 1:54

Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science

All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:11

All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility
Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop 1:17

Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop

View More Video

Entertainment Videos