Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of April 27, 2017

“Here Lies Love” traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, on stage through May 28 at Seattle Repertory Theatre in Seattle Center.
Navid Baraty
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Nicole J. Georges is one the participants in Western Washington University’s Queer Comics Convention, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Academic West building. This event will feature panels, a costume contest and more than 30 artists, authors and vendors from throughout the U.S. and Canada, focused on queer comics, sci-fi, fantasy and pop culture.
Nicole J. Georges
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The B’ham Swing Jam takes place Friday through Sunday at The Majestic, 1027 N. Forest St., with workshops and open dances for all ages and levels. Seattle’s Jen Hodge and her All Stars play on Saturday.
Jen Hodge
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
George Lakey shares ideas from his book “Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right and We Can Too” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Books.
John Meyer
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Laura and Gustavo Camacho and guest pianist Victor Cayres perform a one-hour concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church and a full-length program at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, hosted by Bellingham Music Club.
Gema L. Camacho
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center hosts New York City’s Helen Sung Quartet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Church of Bellingham. She will be joined by John Ellis (saxophone), Boris Kozlov (bass) and Terreon Gully (drums).
Kat Villacorta
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Lonesome Town Painters are donating their time and bluegrass talents starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boundary Bay’ Beer Garden to help raise funds for the Hovander Homestead Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 1-3.
Angelo Eidse
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Jazz Project presents the Marina Albero Group, with Albero on piano and hammer dulcimer; D’Vonne Lewis, drums; Evan Flory-Barnes, bass; and Jeff Busch, percussion, at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bellingham Academy for Youth.
KNKX
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Mark Leiren-Young share his book, “The Killer Whale Who Changed the World,” the account of Moby Doll, the first publicly exhibited captive killer whale, at 7 p.m. Friday at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham.
Alex Waterhouse-Hayward
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Butt Kapinski presents her improvised film noir mystery show, starring herself as a private eye who’s a buffoonish cross between Philip Marlowe and Elmer Fudd, Thursday through Saturday at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St.
Naked Comedy
Courtesy to The Belligham Herald