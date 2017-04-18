Need to stimulate your kids’ minds this summer? These camps might be the answer

Feeling like summer yet? If you’re thinking a day camp or overnight camp adventure might be a good way for your child this summer, here are some sneak peeks at summer camps in our area.
General Camps
Enrichment and sports camps, sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department
Target ages: Ages 6-14
Dates: June 26-Aug. 18
Contact: cob.org (will be updated in the May 7 Summer Leisure Guide), 360-778-7000
Adventure Quest
Target ages: 6-17
Location: Downtown Bellingham
Dates: Weekly, June 19-Aug. 18
Contact: 360-836-0386, bellingham@RenaissanceAdventures.com, QuestNorthwest.com
Camp Kirby
Target grades: Grades 1-12 (using 2017-18 school year)
Location: Samish Island
Dates: Day Camp: June 26-30; Resident Camp: Week-long sessions July 9-Aug. 12
Contact: campfiresamishcouncil.org, info@campfiresamish.org, 360-733-5710
Fircreek Day Camp
Target grades: K-6, 7-9
Location: 4605 Cable St.
Dates: Weekly, Elementary, June 19-Aug. 18; Middle School, July 10-14, July 31-Aug 4
Contact: 360-733-6840, fircreekdaycamp.org, kim@thefirs.org
Village Books Lit Camp
Target ages: 8-12
Location: 1200 11th St.
Dates: July 18-22, 1-5 p.m.
Contact: 360-671-2626
Camp Village Books
Target ages: ages 7-10
Location: 1200 11th St.
Dates: Aug. 1-5, 1-5 p.m.
Contact: 360-671-2626
Critter Camp
Target ages: 8-10
Location: Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St.
Dates: Session 1: July 10-14, Session 2: July 24-28, Session 3: Aug. 7-11
Contact: Zakia at 360-733-2080 ex. 3116, outreach@whatcomhumane.org, whatcomhumane.org
Gardenview Montessori Summer In The Garden
Target ages: 3-8
Location: 3242 Firwood Ave.
Dates: End of June-mid-August
Contact: gardenviewmontessori.org, 360.527.9638, gardenviewmontessori@comcast.net
Kids’ World Northwest Camp
Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
Location: 4085 Home Road
Dates: June 19-Aug. 22, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Contact: 360-527-8952, kidsworldbellingham.com
Kids’ World Ferndale
Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
Location: 1635 Main St., Ferndale
Dates: June 28-Sept. 5, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Contact: kidsworldbellingham.com, 360-738-4967
Kids’ World 2000
Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
Location: 1906 E. Sunset Drive
Dates: June 19-Aug. 22, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Contact: kidsworldbellingham.com, 360-647-3423
Kids’ College at Whatcom Community College
Target ages: 6-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 27-Aug. 5
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com, comed@
Sportsplex Skating Academy Beginner Skate Camp
Target ages: 4-12
Location: Bellingham Sportsplex-1225 Civic Field Way
Dates: Aug. 14-18
Contact: 360-676-1919 bellingham
Y’s Kids Summer Enrichment
Target grades: 1-6 in fall
Location: Roosevelt Elementary School
Dates: June 20-Aug. 18
Contact: 360-733-8630, whatcomymca.org
YMCA Adventure Camp
Target grades: 1-8 in fall
Location: Sudden Valley Activity Center, pick up and drop off, activities throughout Whatcom County
Dates: June 20-Aug. 18
Contact: 360-733-8630, lpurdie@whatcom
Fiber Arts Camp
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Pioneer Crafts for Homespun Fun
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Minecraft Designers
Ages: 8-11
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Robotics for Jungle Explorers (1.1)
Ages: 7-10
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Robotics: Mastering the Challenges (3.0)
Ages: 10-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Code Breakers
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 5-7
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Business Sense for Kids
Ages: 9-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Date: July 6
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
The Fantastical World of Faeries
Ages: 7-12
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Date: July 7
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Make Your First 3D Video Game
Ages: 8-11
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 10-13
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Robotics for Imagineers (1.2)
Ages: 7-10
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 10-13
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Beginning Beekeeping for Teens
Ages: 12-17
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 17-20
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Kids Can Cook: Garden Party
Ages: 7-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 17 and 20
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Robotics for Urban Explorers (1.3)
Ages: 9-12
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 17-20
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Robotics: Accomplishing the Green City (3.1)
Ages: 10-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 17-20
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Teens Can Cook: Power Breakfast
Ages: 13-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Date: July 18
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Camp Half-Blood
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 17-20
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Hogwarts Satellite School
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 24-26
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Return to Hogwarts: Second Year Studies
Ages: 8-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 27-28
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Kids Can Cook: Global Fusion Finger Food
Ages: 7-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 24 and 27
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Maker Labs: Make Your First 3D Creation
Ages: 8-11
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 24-27
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Self-Defense for Teens
Ages: 13-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 24-27
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Teens Can Cook: Stir It Up
Ages: 13-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Date: July 25
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Kids Can Cook: Home Cooking
Ages: 7-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: July 31 and Aug. 3
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Teens Can Cook: Delicious, Nutritious
Ages: 13-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Date: Aug. 1
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Kids Can Cook: Kid-Friendly Tapas
Ages: 7-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Dates: Aug. 7 and 10
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
WWU College Quest
Target grades: Entering grades 10-12
Location: Western Washington University
Dates: June 25-30; July 9-14
Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
WWU Global Connections
Dates: Weekly, July 24–Aug. 11
Target grades: Entering grades 4-6
Location: Western Washington University
Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
WWU Grandparents U
Target grades: Entering grades 1-8
Location: Western Washington University
Dates: July 6-7
Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
Arts Camps
Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth Camps
Target ages: “Madagascar,” ages 9-16; “The Sword in the Stone,” ages 9-12; Creation Lab with Steve Barnes and Ian Bivins, “I Want My MTV” Dance Camp, ages 9-16; BAAY Pixie Theatre, ages 5-8
Location: BAAY 1059 N. State St.
Dates: June-August
Contact: baay.org, 360-306-8531, info@baay.org
BellinghamART Summer Camps
Target ages: 6-8, 9 and older, teens and adults
Location: 1701 Ellis St.
Dates: Weekly, June 26-Aug. 3
Contact: BellinghamArt.com, info@bellinghamart.com, 360-738-8379
Bellingham Repertory Dance Youth Summer Intensive
Target ages: Teens
Location: Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.
Dates: Aug 7-11
Contact: bhamrep.org, bhamrep@gmail.com
Bellingham Youth Jazz Summer Band
Target ages or grades: Grades 6-12 in fall
Location: Bellingham Senior Activities Center, 315 Halleck St.
Dates: June 14-Aug.6
Contact: jazzproject.org, director Mark Kelly, 360-676-5750
Trolls - Dance Camp
Ages: P3-2nd Grade
Dates: July 18-21, 9 a.m.-Noon
Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H
Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org
Art Camp - Upcycling, Drawing and Painting
Grades: 3-6
Dates: July 18-21, 1-4 p.m.
Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H
Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org,love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org
Ballet Intensive #1
Ages: 11 and older
Dates: July 24-28, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H
Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org
Moana - Dance Camp
Grades: P3-2nd
Dates: Aug. 1-4, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H
Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org,, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org
Ballet Intensive #2
Ages: 11 and older
Dates: Aug. 14-18, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H
Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org
Drayton Harbor Music Festival Camp
Target ages: 12-19
Location: Blaine Schools
Dates: July 9-15
Contact: 360-371-4049, 360-306-9361, draytonharbormusic.org
Emerging Artists’ Summer Sessions at the Whatcom Museum
Ages: 11-18
Session 1: July 24-28, 9 a.m.-noon
Session 2: Aug. 7-11; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact: 360-778-8960, ejdieleman@cob.org, whatcommuseum.org/learn/camps
Gabriel’s Art Kids
Target grades: Preschool-Grade 5
Location 2215 D St.
Dates: June-August
Contact: 360-739,9365, gabrielsartkids.com, info@gabrielsartkids.com
Bellingham Girls Rock Camp
Ages: 8-11
Dates: Session 1: July 17-22; session 2: July 31-Aug. 4
Location: Whatcom Community College
Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307
Teen Girls Rock Camp
Ages: 12-17
Dates: July 24-29
Location: Whatcom Community College
Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307
Bellingham Girls Rock AMP (Advanced Music Program)
Ages: 13-19
Location: Whatcom Community College or Make.Shift, 306 Flora St.
Dates: Aug. 21-26
Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307
Impressionists
Grades: K-6
Dates: July 10-Aug. 14, weekly 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Pacé Atelier Art Studio, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Suite 2
Contact Jacquie Bresadola, 360-393-1335, paceatelier.com
Teen Art Scene
Grades: 6-12
Dates: July 31-Aug 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Pacé Atelier Art Studio, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Suite 2
Contact Jacquie Bresadola, 360-393-1335, paceatelier.com
Summer Spotlight @ The Claire: “The Lion King Junior”
Grades: 2-8
Location: Claire vg Thomas Theatre, Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St., Lynden
Dates: July 17-28, 9 a.m.-noon; performances at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29
Contact: clairevgtheatre.com, thies1736@comcast.net
LuciaArts Summer Camp: Create With Clay
Grades: 3-5
Dates: June 19-23
Location: 2706 Ellis St.
Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com
LuciaArts Summer Camp: In the Garden
Grades: 1-3
Dates: June 26-30
Location: 2706 Ellis St.
Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com
LuciaArts Summer Camp: Garden art
Grades: 3-5
Dates: July 3-7
Location: 2706 Ellis St.
Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com
LuciaArts Summer Camp: Wildlife and Landscapes
Grades: 2-5
Dates: July 10-14
Location: 2706 Ellis St.
Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com
LuciaArts Summer Camp: Animals Including Us
Grades: 1-3
Dates: July 17-21
Location: 2706 Ellis St.
Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com
Lummi Island Summer Theater Camp
Grades: K-12
Location: Beach Elementary School, 3786 Centerview Road, Lummi Island
Dates: July 10-23
Contact: summertheatercamp2017.eventbrite.com, 360-758-4076, lummigirl@msn.com
Missoula Children’s Theatre
Grades: 1-12
Location: Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
July 10-15: Treasure Island
July 17-22: Beauty Lou and the Country Beast
July 31-Aug. 5: The Tortoise vs. The Hare
Contact: mountbakertheatre.com/explore/our-education-program, alison.storms@mountbakertheatre.com
Piper Music Conservatory Music Camps
Grades: 1-12
Location: 1213 Cornwall Ave.
Dates: Late June-Early September (two-, four- and six-week camps)
Contact: PiperSheetMusic.com, 360-738-7166; info@pipersheetmusic.com
Playful Textiles
Ages: 6-10
Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.
Dates: June 26-30, 10 a.m.–noon
Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com
Five Days of Flags
Ages: 8-13
Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.
Dates: July 10-14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com
Make Your Mark
Ages: 8-13
Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.
Dates: July 24-28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com
Teen Upcycle Fashion Camp
Ages: 12-18
Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.
Dates: Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com
Summer Youth Theatre Institute
Grades: K-6
Location: Western Washington University Performing Arts Center
Dates: June 19-July 1
Contact: Deb Currier, Director; deb.currier@wwu.edu; 360-650-2387; cfpa.wwu.edu
Young Songwriter Summer Camp with Havilah Rand
Dates: July 17-20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: 7-12
Location: 2208 Cody Ave.
Contact: Havilah Rand, havilahrand@gmail.com, holisticartventures.com, 512-554-6452
Young Songwriter Summer Camp with Havilah Rand
Dates: Aug. 1 - 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: 7 - 16
Location: Barnstar Events, 5295 South Church Road, Ferndale
Contact: Havilah Rand, havilahrand@gmail.com, holisticartventures.com
Lake Samish Music Camp
Grades: 6-12
Location: 1185 Roy Road
Dates: July 16-22
Contact: Laura Ensch, Office Manager, office@camplutherwood.org, 360-734-7652, lakesamishmusiccamp.org
Kids in the City
July 10-14, 9 am - 12 pm
Ages 5-8
Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225
Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll
Art + Technology
July 17-21, 9 am - 12 pm
Ages 5-8
Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225
Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll
Cardboard City
July 24-28, 9 am - 12 pm
Ages 5-8
Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225
Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll
Youth Improv Summer Camp |and Teen Improv Summer Camp
Ages: Youth camp, 8-12; teen camp, 13-17
Location: The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St.
Dates: Youth Camp: July 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon; Teen Camp: July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon
Contact: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com, kris@theupfront.com.
Unique Technique Dance Studio
Ages: 5-8, 9-12 and 13-17
Location: 3815 Bakerview Spur No. 1
Dates: Weekly themed camps, July 10-Aug. 17
Contact: 360-941-0639, uniquetechdance@gmail.com, uniquetechniquedance.com
Dare to Draw for Teens
Dates: July 24-27
Ages: 13-18
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
The Art of Drawing
Dates: June 26-29
Ages: 10-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Teen Pottery: Welcome to the Wheel
Beginning & End Dates: June 26-29 and July 6
Ages: 13-17
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Beetles and Butterflies, Oh My!
Dates: July 6-7
Ages: 6-10
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Clay Creations!
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: 9-13
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Creative Writing Camp
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: 9-12
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Dreams of Dali’s Elephants
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: 6-10
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
Introduction to Photojournalism
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: 10-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
WWU Odyssey of Science and Arts
Sponsoring organization: Western Washington University
Dates open: July 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28
Grades: Entering grades 4-9
Location: Western Washington University
Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
WWU Summer Youth Theatre Institute
Dates: June 20-23 single day; June 26–July 1 week-lng workshop
Target ages: Entering grades 1-6
Location: Western Washington University
Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
WWU Summerwinds Music Camp
Dates: Aug. 14-18
Target ages: Entering grades 6-12
Location: Western Washington University
Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
Environmental and Outdoor Education Camps
Names: Girls Summer Camp: Fledgling Camp
Target grades: 1-2
Location: Hoag’s Pond, Bellingham Bay, Lake Padden
Dates: Session 1: June 21-23; Session 2: July 24-26; Session 3: July 31-Aug. 2; Session 4: Aug. 14-16
Session 2 SOLD OUT! Standby list available.
Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Summer Camp Chuckanut Wilds Camp
Target grades: Grade 3
Location: Chuckanut Mountains, Bellingham Bay
Dates: Session 1: June 26-30; Session 2: August 7-11
Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Summer Camp Whatcom Wonders Camp
Target grades: Grades 4-5
Location: Chuckanut Mountains, Semiahmoo Bay, Lummi Isalnd, Nooksack River
Dates: July 17-21
Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Summer Camp: Shoreside Explorers Camp
Target ages or grades: Grades 5- 6
Location: Padilla Bay, Bellingham Bay, Clayton Beach, Birch Bay
Dates: July 10-14
Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Summer Camp: Tides & Trails Camp
Target ages or grades: Grades 7-8
Location: Lake Whatcom, Lummi Island, Blanchard Mountain, Mt. Erie, Deception Pass
Dates: June 26-30
Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Baker Lake Backpack (Backpack Trip)
Target grade: 5
Location: Baker Lake, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
Dates: July 10-12
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Alpine Lakes Adventure (Backpack Trip)
Target grades: 6-7
Location: Wilderness sites beside Anderson and Watson Lakes
Dates: July 17-19
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Glaciers & Mountain Meadows (Backpack Trip)
Target grade: 7
Location: Park Butte, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
Dates: Trip 1: July 25-28, Trip 1 SOLD OUT! Standby list available.
Trip 2: July 27-30
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Goat Rocks Ramble (Backpack Trip)
Target grades: 8-9
Location: Goat Rocks Wilderness, Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Dates: July 31-Aug. 3
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Cascade Crossing (Backpack Trip)
Target ages or grades: 9-10
Location: Cascade Pass to Stehekin, North Cascades National Park
Dates: Aug. 5-11
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Glacier Peak Trek (Backpack Trip)
Target grades: 11
Location: Glacier Peak Wilderness
Dates: Aug.14-20
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Girls Wilderness Adventure: Ross Lake Ramble (Backpack Trip)
Target grade: 6
Location: Ross Lake, North Cascades National Park
Dates: July 17–19
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Wilderness Adventure: Glacier Peak Trek (Backpack Trip)
Target grade: Grade 11
Location: Glacier Peak Wilderness
Dates: Aug. 13-20
Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Wilderness Adventure: Foothills Exploration Camp
Target grades: Grades 1-2
Location: Hundred Acre Wood, Lake Padden, Clayton Beach
Dates: Session 1: June 19-21 Session 2: July 17-19 Session 3: July 31-Aug. 2 Session 4: Aug. 14-16
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys: Cascadia Explorations Camp
Target ages or grades: Grades 2-3
Location: Lake Padden, Hundred Acre Wood, Bakerview Beach, Larrabee, Whatcom Falls
Dates: Session 1: June 19-23 Session 2: July 10-14 Session 3: Aug. 7-11
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Chuckanut Explorations Camp
Target grades: Grades 4-5
Location: Lake Padden, Whatcom Falls, Bakerview Beach, Larrabee State Park (overnight)
Dates: Session 1: June 26-30 Session 2: July 31-Aug. 4
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Salish Sea Exploration Camp
Target grades: Grades 5-6
Location: Arroyo Park, North Galbraith Mountain, Bakerview Beach, Deception Pass State Park (overnight)
Dates: Session 1: July 17-21 Session 2: Aug. 14-18
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Whatcom Trailblazers Teen Camp
Target grades: 7 and up
Location: Lookout Mountain, Chuckanut Ridge, Lake Samish, Douglas Fir Campground
Dates: Session 1: July 24-28
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Baker River Ramble
Target grades: 5-9
Location: Baker River
Dates: June 26-28 (Backpack: 3 days, 2 nights)
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Anderson & Watson Lakes Trip
Target grades: 5-9
Location: Anderson and Watson Lakes
Dates: July 24-26 (Backpack: 3 days, 2 nights)
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Thunder Creek Trek (backpack)
Target grades: 7 and up
Location: Thunder Creek
Dates: July 10-14
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Boys Cascade Crossing Trip
Target grades: Grades 8 and up
Location: Lake Chelan, Stehekin River Trail, Cascade Pass
Dates: Aug. 6-12 (Backpack: 7 days, 6 nights)
Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org
Names: Common Threads: Preschool In The Garden, Farm Camp, Camp Pizza, Camp Pasta, Camp Honey and outh Garden Corps for teens
Ages: 3-16
Location: Outback Farm (WWU Campus) for all but the Youth Garden Corps which will meet at the downtown bus station and travel to different sites each day.
Dates: Weekly, June 19-Aug. 15)
Contact: Laura Plaut, 360-927-1590, commonthreadsfarm.org, info@commonthreads
Wildhood Early Adventure Camps
Target ages: 2.5 through 5 years; Students must be potty trained to attend.
Location: Fairhaven Park
Dates: Camp Session 1: June 19-22; Session 2: June 26-29; Session 3: July 3-6, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
Contact: wildhood.us, admin@wildhood.us for questions.
Wild Wanderers
Target ages: 4-6
Location: Various parks in Bellingham
Dates: Session 1: July 5-7; Session 1: July 10-12; Session 3: July 18-21;
Contact: featherandfrond.org, contact@featherandfrond.org
Earth Scouts
Target ages or grades: 6-12 Yrs Old / 1st - 6th Grades
Location: Various parks in Bellingham
Dates: Survival Skills: June 26-30; Wildcrafting: July 24-28;
Contact: featherandfrond.org, contact@featherandfrond.org
WWU WILD (Outdoor Leadership)
Dates: July 24-28 (grades 7-9), July 26-30 (grades 10-12)
Target ages: Entering grades 6-12
Location: Western Washington University
Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
Religious Camps
Vacation Bible School
Target ages: 4 through 12
Location: Christ Lutheran Church, Ferndale
Dates: July 24-28
Contact: vbs@clcferndale.org, 360-384-1422, clcferndale.org
Camp Lutherwood
Grades 1st thru 12th
Location: North Shore of Lake Samish, 1185 Roy Road
Dates: One-week sessions, June 25-Aug. 11.
Contact: office@camplutherwood.org, 360-734-7652, camplutherwood.org
Special Needs Camps
Camp Willie
Target ages: 8 through 18
Location: Camp Killoqua
Dates: June 25-July 1
Contact: campfiresnoco.org, 425-258-5437, 360 223-0132
Sports Camps
Names of camp: Adventure Sailing Summer Camp (ASSC), Intermediate Sailing Summer Camp (ISSC), and Sail & Paddlesports Summer Camp (SPSC)
Target ages: 9-14
Location: Community Boating Center: 555 Harris Ave.
Dates: June 19-23 (ASSC); June 26-30 (SPSC); July 5-7 (ISSC); July 10-14 (SPSC); July 17-21 (SPSC); July 24-28 (ASSC); July 31- Aug. 4 (SPSC); Aug. 7-11 (ASSC); Aug 14 - 18 (SPSC)
Beginner School-Year sailing camp is Mondays, 4-7 p.m. May 1-June 5
Boats on the Bay (multi-sport) Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m., May 2-June 6; and Mondays, Sept. 4-Oct. 2
Contact: programs@boatingcenter.org, 360-714-8891, boatingcenter.org
Sportsplex Youth Activities Camp
Target ages: 7-12
Location: Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way
Dates: June 20-Aug. 22; Attendees can attend on daily, weekly or monthly sign-up
Contact: 360-676-1919, bellinghamsportsplex.com, marcr@bellingham
Girls on the Run Camp
Target grades: Girls entering grades 3-5
Location: Lake Padden
Dates: June 19-23, July 24-28
Contact: 360-255-0517, whatcomymca.org, sharon.stone@girlsontherun.org
Hammers FC Academy Summer Camps
Target ages: 5-12 (for regular camp, advanced camp is 9-12)
Location: Phillips 66 Soccer Park; 5238 Northwest Drive
Dates: June 26-29, July 17-20, Aug. 7-10
Contact: 360-676-1919, bellinghamsportsplex.com, marcr@bellinghamsportsplex.com
Trailblazers Camp
Target ages or grades: Girls and boys entering grades 2-5
Location: Lake Padden
Dates: June 19-23, July 24 - 28
Contact: 360-255-0517, whatcomymca.org, jgallant@whatcomymca.org
YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Sluggers (Tee ball/Baseball)
Dates: June 19-July 19 (no program July 3 week) Session 1, Monday and Wednesday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5; 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9; July 25-Aug. 17 Session 2, Tuesday and Thursday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org
YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Rushers (Flag Football)
Dates: June 20-July 20 (No program July 3rd week); Tuesday and Thursday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org
YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Kickers (Soccer)
Dates: July 24-Aug. 16, Monday and Wednesday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.orgYMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Hoopsters (Basketball)
Dates: July 25–Aug. 17, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30–6:15 p.m. for ages 3-5, 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org
YMCA Little Sports Camp Sudden Valley Little Sluggers (Tee ball/Baseball)
Dates: June 19–July 19 (No program July 3rd week), Monday and Wednesday, 5–5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5; 5:45–6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org
YMCA Little Sports Camp Sudden Valley Little Kickers (Soccer)
Dates: July 24–Aug. 16, Monday and Wednesday, 5–5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5; 5:45–6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9
Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org
Boys Basketball Team Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: June 23-25
Target grades: High School
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: David.Dunham@wwu.edu, 360-650-3024, wwuvikings.com
Boys Basketball Fundamentals Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 30-Aug 2
Target ages: 9-18
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: David.Dunham@wwu.edu, 360-650-3024, wwuvikings.com
Girls Basketball Individual & JV Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 9-13
Target grades: 5-12 (must be 12 years or older to attend overnight)
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: Stacey.Turrell@wwu.edu, 360-650-4933, wwuvikings.com
Girls Basketball Team Camp,Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 16-20
Target grades: High school
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: Stacey.Turrell@wwu.edu, 360-650-4933, wwuvikings.com
Girls Volleyball Individual Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 2-5
Target grades: 6-12 (must be 13 years or older to attend overnight)
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com
Girls Volleyball Team Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 5-8
Target grades: 10-12
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com
Girls Volleyball Elite Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 13-15
Target grades: 10-12
Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus
Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com
Soccer Premier Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: Boys and girls ages 8-14
Location: WWU Campus
Contact: Travis.Connell@wwu.edu, 360-650-3493, wwuvikings.com
Men’s Soccer Blue Chip College ID Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: Aug. 6-9
Target grades: High school and college
Location: WWU Campus
Contact: Greg.Brisbon@wwu.edu, 360-650-6597, wwuvikings.com
Girls Softball All Skills Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 5-6
Ages: 8-13
Location: Viking Field, WWU Campus
Contact: Amy.Suiter@wwu.edu, 360-650-7783, wwuvikings.com
Girls Softball Elite All Skills Camp, Western Washington University Athletics
Dates: July 10-13
Ages: 14-18
Location: Viking Field, WWU Campus
Contact: Amy.Suiter@wwu.edu, 360-650-7783, wwuvikings.com
Meridian Basketball Academy
Dates: June 20-22
Location: Meridian High School
Target grades: Boys and girls in grades K-7
Contact: Shane Stacy, sstacy@meridian.wednet.edu
Mountain Biking 101
Dates: July 24-27
Ages: 10-14
Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road
Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com
WWU Lakewood Jr. Sailing Camp
Dates: Weekly, June 20-Aug. 18
Target grades: Entering grades 6-12
Location: Lakewood Water Sport Facility on Lake Whatcom
Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.
L’il Slammers Tennis Camp
Target ages: Ages 5-8
Location: Bellingham Training & Tennis Club 800 McKenzie Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225
Dates: June 26-29
Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com
Junior Slammers Tennis Camp
Target ages: 8-12
Location: Bellingham High School
Dates: July 10-13
Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com
Grand Slammers Tennis Camp
Target grades: Middle School
Location: Bellingham High School
Dates: July 17-20
Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com
Competitive Juniors Tennis Camp
Target grades: Middle and high School
Location: Bellingham High School
Dates: July 24-277
Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com
JV & Varsity Boys
Target grades: High School
Location: Bellingham High School
Dates: July 31-Aug. 3
Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com
Learn To Sail at the Bellingham Yacht Club
Ages: 8-12
Location: Zuanich Point, Bellingham Marina, 2625 S Harbor Loop Drive
Dates: June 20-Aug. 11
Contact: BellinghamYouthSailing.com, byc.juniorsailing@gmail.com
