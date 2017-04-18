Entertainment

April 18, 2017 6:00 PM

Need to stimulate your kids’ minds this summer? These camps might be the answer

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

Feeling like summer yet? If you’re thinking a day camp or overnight camp adventure might be a good way for your child this summer, here are some sneak peeks at summer camps in our area.

Be sure to register in plenty of time to assure placement and check back to make sure the camp hasn’t changed dates or location or has not been canceled.

All camps are in Bellingham unless noted. In addition, check the Summer Leisure Guide, which will be distributed on May 7 in The Bellingham Herald.

General Camps

Enrichment and sports camps, sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department

Target ages: Ages 6-14

Dates: June 26-Aug. 18

Contact: cob.org (will be updated in the May 7 Summer Leisure Guide), 360-778-7000

Adventure Quest

Target ages: 6-17

Location: Downtown Bellingham

Dates: Weekly, June 19-Aug. 18

Contact: 360-836-0386, bellingham@RenaissanceAdventures.com, QuestNorthwest.com

Camp Kirby

Target grades: Grades 1-12 (using 2017-18 school year)

Location: Samish Island

Dates: Day Camp: June 26-30; Resident Camp: Week-long sessions July 9-Aug. 12

Contact: campfiresamishcouncil.org, info@campfiresamish.org, 360-733-5710

Fircreek Day Camp

Target grades: K-6, 7-9

Location: 4605 Cable St.

Dates: Weekly, Elementary, June 19-Aug. 18; Middle School, July 10-14, July 31-Aug 4

Contact: 360-733-6840, fircreekdaycamp.org, kim@thefirs.org

Village Books Lit Camp

Target ages: 8-12

Location: 1200 11th St.

Dates: July 18-22, 1-5 p.m.

Contact: 360-671-2626

Camp Village Books

Target ages: ages 7-10

Location: 1200 11th St.

Dates: Aug. 1-5, 1-5 p.m.

Contact: 360-671-2626

Critter Camp

Target ages: 8-10

Location: Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St.

Dates: Session 1: July 10-14, Session 2: July 24-28, Session 3: Aug. 7-11

Contact: Zakia at 360-733-2080 ex. 3116, outreach@whatcomhumane.org, whatcomhumane.org

Gardenview Montessori Summer In The Garden

Target ages: 3-8

Location: 3242 Firwood Ave.

Dates: End of June-mid-August

Contact: gardenviewmontessori.org, 360.527.9638, gardenviewmontessori@comcast.net

Kids’ World Northwest Camp

Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)

Location: 4085 Home Road

Dates: June 19-Aug. 22, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Contact: 360-527-8952, kidsworldbellingham.com

Kids’ World Ferndale

Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)

Location: 1635 Main St., Ferndale

Dates: June 28-Sept. 5, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Contact: kidsworldbellingham.com, 360-738-4967

Kids’ World 2000

Target ages: 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)

Location: 1906 E. Sunset Drive

Dates: June 19-Aug. 22, Monday-Friday, 5:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Contact: kidsworldbellingham.com, 360-647-3423

Kids’ College at Whatcom Community College

Target ages: 6-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 27-Aug. 5

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com, comed@whatcom.ctc.edu

Sportsplex Skating Academy Beginner Skate Camp

Target ages: 4-12

Location: Bellingham Sportsplex-1225 Civic Field Way

Dates: Aug. 14-18

Contact: 360-676-1919 bellinghamsportsplex.com, marcr@bellinghamsportsplex.com

Y’s Kids Summer Enrichment

Target grades: 1-6 in fall

Location: Roosevelt Elementary School

Dates: June 20-Aug. 18

Contact: 360-733-8630, whatcomymca.org

YMCA Adventure Camp

Target grades: 1-8 in fall

Location: Sudden Valley Activity Center, pick up and drop off, activities throughout Whatcom County

Dates: June 20-Aug. 18

Contact: 360-733-8630, lpurdie@whatcomymca.org, whatcomymca.org

Fiber Arts Camp

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Pioneer Crafts for Homespun Fun

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Minecraft Designers

Ages: 8-11

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Minecraft Designers

Ages: 11-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics for Jungle Explorers (1.1)

Ages: 7-10

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics: Mastering the Challenges (3.0)

Ages: 10-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Code Breakers

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 5-7

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Business Sense for Kids

Ages: 9-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Date: July 6

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

The Fantastical World of Faeries

Ages: 7-12

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Date: July 7

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Make Your First 3D Video Game

Ages: 8-11

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 10-13

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Make Your First 3D Video Game

Ages: 11-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 10-13

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics for Imagineers (1.2)

Ages: 7-10

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 10-13

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics for Jungle Explorers (1.1)

Ages: 7-10

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 10-13

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Beginning Beekeeping for Teens

Ages: 12-17

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Kids Can Cook: Garden Party

Ages: 7-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17 and 20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Minecraft Modders

Ages: 8-11

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Minecraft Modders

Ages: 11-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics for Urban Explorers (1.3)

Ages: 9-12

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Robotics: Accomplishing the Green City (3.1)

Ages: 10-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Teens Can Cook: Power Breakfast

Ages: 13-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Date: July 18

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Camp Half-Blood

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Hogwarts Satellite School

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 24-26

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Return to Hogwarts: Second Year Studies

Ages: 8-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 27-28

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Kids Can Cook: Global Fusion Finger Food

Ages: 7-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 24 and 27

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Maker Labs: Make Your First 3D Creation

Ages: 8-11

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 24-27

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Maker Labs: Make Your First 3D Creation

Ages: 11-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 24-27

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Self-Defense for Teens

Ages: 13-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 24-27

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Teens Can Cook: Stir It Up

Ages: 13-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Date: July 25

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Kids Can Cook: Home Cooking

Ages: 7-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 31 and Aug. 3

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

LEGO© Video Games

Ages: 8-11

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

LEGO© Video Games

Ages: 11-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Teens Can Cook: Delicious, Nutritious

Ages: 13-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Date: Aug. 1

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Kids Can Cook: Kid-Friendly Tapas

Ages: 7-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Dates: Aug. 7 and 10

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

WWU College Quest

Target grades: Entering grades 10-12

Location: Western Washington University

Dates: June 25-30; July 9-14

Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

WWU Global Connections

Dates: Weekly, July 24–Aug. 11

Target grades: Entering grades 4-6

Location: Western Washington University

Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

WWU Grandparents U

Target grades: Entering grades 1-8

Location: Western Washington University

Dates: July 6-7

Contact: wwu.edu/ee/youth, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

Arts Camps

Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth Camps

Target ages: “Madagascar,” ages 9-16; “The Sword in the Stone,” ages 9-12; Creation Lab with Steve Barnes and Ian Bivins, “I Want My MTV” Dance Camp, ages 9-16; BAAY Pixie Theatre, ages 5-8

Location: BAAY 1059 N. State St.

Dates: June-August

Contact: baay.org, 360-306-8531, info@baay.org

BellinghamART Summer Camps

Target ages: 6-8, 9 and older, teens and adults

Location: 1701 Ellis St.

Dates: Weekly, June 26-Aug. 3

Contact: BellinghamArt.com, info@bellinghamart.com, 360-738-8379

Bellingham Repertory Dance Youth Summer Intensive

Target ages: Teens

Location: Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

Dates: Aug 7-11

Contact: bhamrep.org, bhamrep@gmail.com

Bellingham Youth Jazz Summer Band

Target ages or grades: Grades 6-12 in fall

Location: Bellingham Senior Activities Center, 315 Halleck St.

Dates: June 14-Aug.6

Contact: jazzproject.org, director Mark Kelly, 360-676-5750

Trolls - Dance Camp

Ages: P3-2nd Grade

Dates: July 18-21, 9 a.m.-Noon

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Art Camp - Upcycling, Drawing and Painting

Grades: 3-6

Dates: July 18-21, 1-4 p.m.

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org,love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Ballet Intensive #1

Ages: 11 and older

Dates: July 24-28, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Moana - Dance Camp

Grades: P3-2nd

Dates: Aug. 1-4, 9 a.m.-noon

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org,, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Moana - Dance Camp

Grades: 3-6

Dates: Aug. 1-4, 1-4 p.m.

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Ballet Intensive #2

Ages: 11 and older

Dates: Aug. 14-18, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Location: Dancing For Joy, Artpeace & Love2Learn Studios and Preschool, 4073 Hannegan Road, Suite F-H

Contact: 360-715-0900, dancing4joy.org, love2learn-pk.org, art-peace.org, info@dancing4joy.org

Drayton Harbor Music Festival Camp

Target ages: 12-19

Location: Blaine Schools

Dates: July 9-15

Contact: 360-371-4049, 360-306-9361, draytonharbormusic.org

Emerging Artists’ Summer Sessions at the Whatcom Museum

Ages: 11-18

Session 1: July 24-28, 9 a.m.-noon

Session 2: Aug. 7-11; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact: 360-778-8960, ejdieleman@cob.org, whatcommuseum.org/learn/camps

Gabriel’s Art Kids

Target grades: Preschool-Grade 5

Location 2215 D St.

Dates: June-August

Contact: 360-739,9365, gabrielsartkids.com, info@gabrielsartkids.com

Bellingham Girls Rock Camp

Ages: 8-11

Dates: Session 1: July 17-22; session 2: July 31-Aug. 4

Location: Whatcom Community College

Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307

Teen Girls Rock Camp

Ages: 12-17

Dates: July 24-29

Location: Whatcom Community College

Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307

Bellingham Girls Rock AMP (Advanced Music Program)

Ages: 13-19

Location: Whatcom Community College or Make.Shift, 306 Flora St.

Dates: Aug. 21-26

Contact: bgrc.org, info@bgrc.org, 360-932-4307

Impressionists

Grades: K-6

Dates: July 10-Aug. 14, weekly 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Pacé Atelier Art Studio, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Suite 2

Contact Jacquie Bresadola, 360-393-1335, paceatelier.com

Teen Art Scene

Grades: 6-12

Dates: July 31-Aug 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Pacé Atelier Art Studio, 3815 Bakerview Spur, Suite 2

Contact Jacquie Bresadola, 360-393-1335, paceatelier.com

Summer Spotlight @ The Claire: “The Lion King Junior”

Grades: 2-8

Location: Claire vg Thomas Theatre, Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St., Lynden

Dates: July 17-28, 9 a.m.-noon; performances at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29

Contact: clairevgtheatre.com, thies1736@comcast.net

LuciaArts Summer Camp: Create With Clay

Grades: 3-5

Dates: June 19-23

Location: 2706 Ellis St.

Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com

LuciaArts Summer Camp: In the Garden

Grades: 1-3

Dates: June 26-30

Location: 2706 Ellis St.

Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com

LuciaArts Summer Camp: Garden art

Grades: 3-5

Dates: July 3-7

Location: 2706 Ellis St.

Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com

LuciaArts Summer Camp: Wildlife and Landscapes

Grades: 2-5

Dates: July 10-14

Location: 2706 Ellis St.

Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com

LuciaArts Summer Camp: Animals Including Us

Grades: 1-3

Dates: July 17-21

Location: 2706 Ellis St.

Contact: 360-510-1979, luciaarts.com, lucia4arts@gmail.com

Lummi Island Summer Theater Camp

Grades: K-12

Location: Beach Elementary School, 3786 Centerview Road, Lummi Island

Dates: July 10-23

Contact: summertheatercamp2017.eventbrite.com, 360-758-4076, lummigirl@msn.com

Missoula Children’s Theatre

Grades: 1-12

Location: Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.

July 10-15: Treasure Island

July 17-22: Beauty Lou and the Country Beast

July 31-Aug. 5: The Tortoise vs. The Hare

Contact: mountbakertheatre.com/explore/our-education-program, alison.storms@mountbakertheatre.com

Piper Music Conservatory Music Camps

Grades: 1-12

Location: 1213 Cornwall Ave.

Dates: Late June-Early September (two-, four- and six-week camps)

Contact: PiperSheetMusic.com, 360-738-7166; info@pipersheetmusic.com

Playful Textiles

Ages: 6-10

Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.

Dates: June 26-30, 10 a.m.–noon

Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com

Five Days of Flags

Ages: 8-13

Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.

Dates: July 10-14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com

Make Your Mark

Ages: 8-13

Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.

Dates: July 24-28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com

Teen Upcycle Fashion Camp

Ages: 12-18

Location: Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St.

Dates: Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Contact: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com, info@ragfinery.com

Summer Youth Theatre Institute

Grades: K-6

Location: Western Washington University Performing Arts Center

Dates: June 19-July 1

Contact: Deb Currier, Director; deb.currier@wwu.edu; 360-650-2387; cfpa.wwu.edu

Young Songwriter Summer Camp with Havilah Rand

Dates: July 17-20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages: 7-12

Location: 2208 Cody Ave.

Contact: Havilah Rand, havilahrand@gmail.com, holisticartventures.com, 512-554-6452

Young Songwriter Summer Camp with Havilah Rand

Dates: Aug. 1 - 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages: 7 - 16

Location: Barnstar Events, 5295 South Church Road, Ferndale

Contact: Havilah Rand, havilahrand@gmail.com, holisticartventures.com

Lake Samish Music Camp

Grades: 6-12

Location: 1185 Roy Road

Dates: July 16-22

Contact: Laura Ensch, Office Manager, office@camplutherwood.org, 360-734-7652, lakesamishmusiccamp.org

Kids in the City

July 10-14, 9 am - 12 pm

Ages 5-8

Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225

Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll

Art + Technology

July 17-21, 9 am - 12 pm

Ages 5-8

Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225

Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll

Cardboard City

July 24-28, 9 am - 12 pm

Ages 5-8

Location: Play Lab, 215 W. Holly St #B28, Bellingham, WA 98225

Contact: allie@play-lab.org, 360-328-1376, play-lab.org/enroll

Youth Improv Summer Camp |and Teen Improv Summer Camp

Ages: Youth camp, 8-12; teen camp, 13-17

Location: The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St.

Dates: Youth Camp: July 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon; Teen Camp: July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon

Contact: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com, kris@theupfront.com.

Unique Technique Dance Studio

Ages: 5-8, 9-12 and 13-17

Location: 3815 Bakerview Spur No. 1

Dates: Weekly themed camps, July 10-Aug. 17

Contact: 360-941-0639, uniquetechdance@gmail.com, uniquetechniquedance.com

Dare to Draw for Teens

Dates: July 24-27

Ages: 13-18

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

The Art of Drawing

Dates: June 26-29

Ages: 10-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Teen Pottery: Welcome to the Wheel

Beginning & End Dates: June 26-29 and July 6

Ages: 13-17

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Beetles and Butterflies, Oh My!

Dates: July 6-7

Ages: 6-10

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Clay Creations!

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: 9-13

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Creative Writing Camp

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: 9-12

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Dreams of Dali’s Elephants

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: 6-10

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

Introduction to Photojournalism

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: 10-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

WWU Odyssey of Science and Arts

Sponsoring organization: Western Washington University

Dates open: July 10-14, 17-21, and 24-28

Grades: Entering grades 4-9

Location: Western Washington University

Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

WWU Summer Youth Theatre Institute

Dates: June 20-23 single day; June 26–July 1 week-lng workshop

Target ages: Entering grades 1-6

Location: Western Washington University

Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

WWU Summerwinds Music Camp

Dates: Aug. 14-18

Target ages: Entering grades 6-12

Location: Western Washington University

Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

Environmental and Outdoor Education Camps

Names: Girls Summer Camp: Fledgling Camp

Target grades: 1-2

Location: Hoag’s Pond, Bellingham Bay, Lake Padden

Dates: Session 1: June 21-23; Session 2: July 24-26; Session 3: July 31-Aug. 2; Session 4: Aug. 14-16

Session 2 SOLD OUT! Standby list available.

Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Summer Camp Chuckanut Wilds Camp

Target grades: Grade 3

Location: Chuckanut Mountains, Bellingham Bay

Dates: Session 1: June 26-30; Session 2: August 7-11

Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Summer Camp Whatcom Wonders Camp

Target grades: Grades 4-5

Location: Chuckanut Mountains, Semiahmoo Bay, Lummi Isalnd, Nooksack River

Dates: July 17-21

Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Summer Camp: Shoreside Explorers Camp

Target ages or grades: Grades 5- 6

Location: Padilla Bay, Bellingham Bay, Clayton Beach, Birch Bay

Dates: July 10-14

Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Summer Camp: Tides & Trails Camp

Target ages or grades: Grades 7-8

Location: Lake Whatcom, Lummi Island, Blanchard Mountain, Mt. Erie, Deception Pass

Dates: June 26-30

Contact: Laura Jackson: laura@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Baker Lake Backpack (Backpack Trip)

Target grade: 5

Location: Baker Lake, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Dates: July 10-12

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Alpine Lakes Adventure (Backpack Trip)

Target grades: 6-7

Location: Wilderness sites beside Anderson and Watson Lakes

Dates: July 17-19

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Glaciers & Mountain Meadows (Backpack Trip)

Target grade: 7

Location: Park Butte, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Dates: Trip 1: July 25-28, Trip 1 SOLD OUT! Standby list available.

Trip 2: July 27-30

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Goat Rocks Ramble (Backpack Trip)

Target grades: 8-9

Location: Goat Rocks Wilderness, Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Cascade Crossing (Backpack Trip)

Target ages or grades: 9-10

Location: Cascade Pass to Stehekin, North Cascades National Park

Dates: Aug. 5-11

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Glacier Peak Trek (Backpack Trip)

Target grades: 11

Location: Glacier Peak Wilderness

Dates: Aug.14-20

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Baker Lake Backpack (Backpack Trip)

Target grade: 5

Location: Baker Lake, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Dates: July 10-12

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Ross Lake Ramble (Backpack Trip)

Target grade: 6

Location: Ross Lake, North Cascades National Park

Dates: July 17–19

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Glaciers & Mountain Meadows (Backpack Trip)

Target ages or grades: 7

Location: Park Butte, Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Dates: July 25–28

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Goat Rocks Ramble (Backpack Trip)

Target grades: Grades 8-9

Location: Goat Rocks Wilderness, Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Girls Wilderness Adventure: Cascade Crossing (Backpack Trip)

Target ages or grades: Grades 9-10

Location: Cascade Pass to Stehekin, North Cascades National Park

Dates: Aug. 5-11

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Wilderness Adventure: Glacier Peak Trek (Backpack Trip)

Target grade: Grade 11

Location: Glacier Peak Wilderness

Dates: Aug. 13-20

Contact: Aimee Frazier, aimee@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Wilderness Adventure: Foothills Exploration Camp

Target grades: Grades 1-2

Location: Hundred Acre Wood, Lake Padden, Clayton Beach

Dates: Session 1: June 19-21 Session 2: July 17-19 Session 3: July 31-Aug. 2 Session 4: Aug. 14-16

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys: Cascadia Explorations Camp

Target ages or grades: Grades 2-3

Location: Lake Padden, Hundred Acre Wood, Bakerview Beach, Larrabee, Whatcom Falls

Dates: Session 1: June 19-23 Session 2: July 10-14 Session 3: Aug. 7-11

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Chuckanut Explorations Camp

Target grades: Grades 4-5

Location: Lake Padden, Whatcom Falls, Bakerview Beach, Larrabee State Park (overnight)

Dates: Session 1: June 26-30 Session 2: July 31-Aug. 4

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Salish Sea Exploration Camp

Target grades: Grades 5-6

Location: Arroyo Park, North Galbraith Mountain, Bakerview Beach, Deception Pass State Park (overnight)

Dates: Session 1: July 17-21 Session 2: Aug. 14-18

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Whatcom Trailblazers Teen Camp

Target grades: 7 and up

Location: Lookout Mountain, Chuckanut Ridge, Lake Samish, Douglas Fir Campground

Dates: Session 1: July 24-28

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Baker River Ramble

Target grades: 5-9

Location: Baker River

Dates: June 26-28 (Backpack: 3 days, 2 nights)

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Anderson & Watson Lakes Trip

Target grades: 5-9

Location: Anderson and Watson Lakes

Dates: July 24-26 (Backpack: 3 days, 2 nights)

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Thunder Creek Trek (backpack)

Target grades: 7 and up

Location: Thunder Creek

Dates: July 10-14

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Boys Cascade Crossing Trip

Target grades: Grades 8 and up

Location: Lake Chelan, Stehekin River Trail, Cascade Pass

Dates: Aug. 6-12 (Backpack: 7 days, 6 nights)

Contact: tim@wildwhatcom.org, wildwhatcom.org

Names: Common Threads: Preschool In The Garden, Farm Camp, Camp Pizza, Camp Pasta, Camp Honey and outh Garden Corps for teens

Ages: 3-16

Location: Outback Farm (WWU Campus) for all but the Youth Garden Corps which will meet at the downtown bus station and travel to different sites each day.

Dates: Weekly, June 19-Aug. 15)

Contact: Laura Plaut, 360-927-1590, commonthreadsfarm.org, info@commonthreadsfarm.org

Wildhood Early Adventure Camps

Target ages: 2.5 through 5 years; Students must be potty trained to attend.

Location: Fairhaven Park

Dates: Camp Session 1: June 19-22; Session 2: June 26-29; Session 3: July 3-6, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Contact: wildhood.us, admin@wildhood.us for questions.

Wild Wanderers

Target ages: 4-6

Location: Various parks in Bellingham

Dates: Session 1: July 5-7; Session 1: July 10-12; Session 3: July 18-21;

Contact: featherandfrond.org, contact@featherandfrond.org

Earth Scouts

Target ages or grades: 6-12 Yrs Old / 1st - 6th Grades

Location: Various parks in Bellingham

Dates: Survival Skills: June 26-30; Wildcrafting: July 24-28;

Contact: featherandfrond.org, contact@featherandfrond.org

WWU WILD (Outdoor Leadership)

Dates: July 24-28 (grades 7-9), July 26-30 (grades 10-12)

Target ages: Entering grades 6-12

Location: Western Washington University

Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

Religious Camps

Vacation Bible School

Target ages: 4 through 12

Location: Christ Lutheran Church, Ferndale

Dates: July 24-28

Contact: vbs@clcferndale.org, 360-384-1422, clcferndale.org

Camp Lutherwood

Grades 1st thru 12th

Location: North Shore of Lake Samish, 1185 Roy Road

Dates: One-week sessions, June 25-Aug. 11.

Contact: office@camplutherwood.org, 360-734-7652, camplutherwood.org

Special Needs Camps

Camp Willie

Target ages: 8 through 18

Location: Camp Killoqua

Dates: June 25-July 1

Contact: campfiresnoco.org, 425-258-5437, 360 223-0132

Sports Camps

Names of camp: Adventure Sailing Summer Camp (ASSC), Intermediate Sailing Summer Camp (ISSC), and Sail & Paddlesports Summer Camp (SPSC)

Target ages: 9-14

Location: Community Boating Center: 555 Harris Ave.

Dates: June 19-23 (ASSC); June 26-30 (SPSC); July 5-7 (ISSC); July 10-14 (SPSC); July 17-21 (SPSC); July 24-28 (ASSC); July 31- Aug. 4 (SPSC); Aug. 7-11 (ASSC); Aug 14 - 18 (SPSC)

Beginner School-Year sailing camp is Mondays, 4-7 p.m. May 1-June 5

Boats on the Bay (multi-sport) Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m., May 2-June 6; and Mondays, Sept. 4-Oct. 2

Contact: programs@boatingcenter.org, 360-714-8891, boatingcenter.org

Sportsplex Youth Activities Camp

Target ages: 7-12

Location: Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way

Dates: June 20-Aug. 22; Attendees can attend on daily, weekly or monthly sign-up

Contact: 360-676-1919, bellinghamsportsplex.com, marcr@bellinghamsportsplex.com

Girls on the Run Camp

Target grades: Girls entering grades 3-5

Location: Lake Padden

Dates: June 19-23, July 24-28

Contact: 360-255-0517, whatcomymca.org, sharon.stone@girlsontherun.org

Hammers FC Academy Summer Camps

Target ages: 5-12 (for regular camp, advanced camp is 9-12)

Location: Phillips 66 Soccer Park; 5238 Northwest Drive

Dates: June 26-29, July 17-20, Aug. 7-10

Contact: 360-676-1919, bellinghamsportsplex.com, marcr@bellinghamsportsplex.com

Trailblazers Camp

Target ages or grades: Girls and boys entering grades 2-5

Location: Lake Padden

Dates: June 19-23, July 24 - 28

Contact: 360-255-0517, whatcomymca.org, jgallant@whatcomymca.org

YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Sluggers (Tee ball/Baseball)

Dates: June 19-July 19 (no program July 3 week) Session 1, Monday and Wednesday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5; 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9; July 25-Aug. 17 Session 2, Tuesday and Thursday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org

YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Rushers (Flag Football)

Dates: June 20-July 20 (No program July 3rd week); Tuesday and Thursday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org

YMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Kickers (Soccer)

Dates: July 24-Aug. 16, Monday and Wednesday, 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 3-5, 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.orgYMCA Little Sports Camp Bellingham Little Hoopsters (Basketball)

Dates: July 25–Aug. 17, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30–6:15 p.m. for ages 3-5, 6:15-7 p.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org

YMCA Little Sports Camp Sudden Valley Little Sluggers (Tee ball/Baseball)

Dates: June 19–July 19 (No program July 3rd week), Monday and Wednesday, 5–5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5; 5:45–6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org

YMCA Little Sports Camp Sudden Valley Little Kickers (Soccer)

Dates: July 24–Aug. 16, Monday and Wednesday, 5–5:45 p.m. for ages 3-5; 5:45–6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9

Contact: 360-733-8630, in-person at Whatcom Family YMCA, 1256 N. State St., whatcomymca.org

Boys Basketball Team Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: June 23-25

Target grades: High School

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: David.Dunham@wwu.edu, 360-650-3024, wwuvikings.com

Boys Basketball Fundamentals Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 30-Aug 2

Target ages: 9-18

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: David.Dunham@wwu.edu, 360-650-3024, wwuvikings.com

Girls Basketball Individual & JV Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 9-13

Target grades: 5-12 (must be 12 years or older to attend overnight)

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: Stacey.Turrell@wwu.edu, 360-650-4933, wwuvikings.com

Girls Basketball Team Camp,Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 16-20

Target grades: High school

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: Stacey.Turrell@wwu.edu, 360-650-4933, wwuvikings.com

Girls Volleyball Individual Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 2-5

Target grades: 6-12 (must be 13 years or older to attend overnight)

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com

Girls Volleyball Team Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 5-8

Target grades: 10-12

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com

Girls Volleyball Elite Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 13-15

Target grades: 10-12

Location: Carver Gym, WWU campus

Contact: James.Suh@wwu.edu, 360-650-6806, wwuvikings.com

Soccer Premier Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: Boys and girls ages 8-14

Location: WWU Campus

Contact: Travis.Connell@wwu.edu, 360-650-3493, wwuvikings.com

Men’s Soccer Blue Chip College ID Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: Aug. 6-9

Target grades: High school and college

Location: WWU Campus

Contact: Greg.Brisbon@wwu.edu, 360-650-6597, wwuvikings.com

Girls Softball All Skills Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 5-6

Ages: 8-13

Location: Viking Field, WWU Campus

Contact: Amy.Suiter@wwu.edu, 360-650-7783, wwuvikings.com

Girls Softball Elite All Skills Camp, Western Washington University Athletics

Dates: July 10-13

Ages: 14-18

Location: Viking Field, WWU Campus

Contact: Amy.Suiter@wwu.edu, 360-650-7783, wwuvikings.com

Meridian Basketball Academy

Dates: June 20-22

Location: Meridian High School

Target grades: Boys and girls in grades K-7

Contact: Shane Stacy, sstacy@meridian.wednet.edu

Mountain Biking 101

Dates: July 24-27

Ages: 10-14

Location: Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road

Contact: 360-383-3200, whatcomcommunityed.com

WWU Lakewood Jr. Sailing Camp

Dates: Weekly, June 20-Aug. 18

Target grades: Entering grades 6-12

Location: Lakewood Water Sport Facility on Lake Whatcom

Contact: wwu.edu/ee, youth@wwu.edu, 360-650-3308.

L’il Slammers Tennis Camp

Target ages: Ages 5-8

Location: Bellingham Training & Tennis Club 800 McKenzie Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225

Dates: June 26-29

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

L’il Slammers Tennis Camp

Target ages: Ages 5-8

Location: Bellingham Training & Tennis Club 800 McKenzie Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225

Dates: Aug. 7-10

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

Junior Slammers Tennis Camp

Target ages: 8-12

Location: Bellingham High School

Dates: July 10-13

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

Grand Slammers Tennis Camp

Target grades: Middle School

Location: Bellingham High School

Dates: July 17-20

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

Grand Slammers Tennis Camp

Target grades: Middle School

Location: Bellingham High School

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

Competitive Juniors Tennis Camp

Target grades: Middle and high School

Location: Bellingham High School

Dates: July 24-277

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

JV & Varsity Boys

Target grades: High School

Location: Bellingham High School

Dates: July 31-Aug. 3

Contact: 360-733-5050, BeTrainingTennis.com

Learn To Sail at the Bellingham Yacht Club

Ages: 8-12

Location: Zuanich Point, Bellingham Marina, 2625 S Harbor Loop Drive

Dates: June 20-Aug. 11

Contact: BellinghamYouthSailing.com, byc.juniorsailing@gmail.com

