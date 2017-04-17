Masters of Illusion will entertain crowd at the Washington State Fair

Masters of Illusion, billed as the world’s largest magic touring show, is coming to the Washington State Fair on Sept. 13. And if you’re willing to sit in the grandstand, the show will be free.
The performance in Puyallup will include some of the magicians who have appeared on the CW network’s television series “Masters of Illusion,” or at the show’s main venue in Las Vegas. The fair audience will see levitating women, appearances and vanishes, escapes, comedy magic, sleight of hand and dancers, according to the show’s promoters.
While the lineup for the fair show has not been finalized, people currently working with the show include Farrell Dillon, Titou, Naathan Phan, Jonathan Pendragon and Bill Cook.
Tickets are $25 and $35 for reserve seats on the infield. Grandstand seating will be free with fair gate admission. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets will be available at thefair.com, or by calling 888-559-3247 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Ticketscan be purchased in person at the State Fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
