Where are the best places to hunt for Easter Eggs in Whatcom County?

All the Easter egg hunts listed below are free, but the Mt. Baker Ski Area’s Golden Egg Hunt has some restrictions.
Saturday
Bellingham Elks Community Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt: 8 a.m.-noon, Bellingham Elks Lodge, 710 Samish Way, Bellingham. Bellingham Elks hosts its Easter Egg Hunt and buffet breakfast from 8-11 a.m. before the hunt. The Easter Egg Hunt is at noon. This hunt is for ages 1-10; each age group will be staggered to help give kids time to find their eggs, especially the little ones. Eggs will be hidden outside, weather permitting, and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.
Mt. Baker Golden Egg Hunt: 9 a.m., Mt. Baker, Shuksan side of the Ski Area and parts of Chair 4. Raffle held on White Salmon Lodge front patio. More than 4,000 eggs will be hidden in the 17th annual hunt on the slopes of the Mt. Baker Ski Area. Ages 2 and younger 9:30 a.m. start time, next to White Salmon Day Lodge; no lift ticket or season pass necessary; 400+ plastic eggs containing jelly beans, plus a prize and special egg-hunt shirt for each kid and one Golden Egg containing a certificate for a plush Easter Bunny.
Ages 3-4 10 a.m. start time, next to White Salmon Day Lodge; free; no lift ticket or season pass necessary; 650+ plastic eggs containing jelly beans, plus prize and special egg-hunt shirt for each kid and one Golden Egg containing a certificate for a plush Easter Bunny.
Ages 5, 6, and 7 10:45 a.m. start time, egg hunt park under chair 7 (5-minute hike on snow); no lift ticket or season pass necessary; 1,000+ plastic eggs containing jelly beans, coins, plus prizes and a special egg-hunt shirt for each kid and one Golden Egg containing a certificate of a Mt. Baker Komo Kids Lesson Package or Powder Pups Lesson Package.
Ages 8, 9, and 10 11:30 a.m. start time, egg hunt park under chair 7 (5-minute hike on snow); free no lift ticket or season pass necessary; 1,000+ plastic eggs containing jelly beans, coins, plus prizes and a special egg-hunt shirt for each kid and one Golden Egg containing a certificate of either a Mt. Baker Komo Kids Lesson Package or a 2017-18 Mt. Baker Child’s Season Pass. The kids’ hunt eggs contain sugar-free jelly beans.
The all-ages hunt has multiple prizes, with the grand prize being a Mt. Baker Ski Area season pass for the 2017-18 season. The all-ages hunt requires a valid lift ticket or season chairlift pass. Kids hunts are free; no lift ticket or pass required. Details: mtbaker.us/events/golden-egg-hunt.
Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m., New Hope Foursquare Church, 4860 Northwest Dr., Bellingham. Free 360-380-2522. Come rain or shine for a fun Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 0-12 years old, with more than 1,000 eggs, including several golden eggs with prizes for each age group. Children can pet one-month-old triplet lambs.
Ninth Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m., Fouts Park, Ellsworth Street, between G and H Streets, Bellingham. Lettered Streets Covenant Church hosts its ninth annual Easter Egg hunt in Fout’s Park, with crafts, family photos, fire trucks, a bounce house and free door prizes from local businesses. For ages 10 and younger. Details: letteredstreetscc.com.
Reptile Man and Zig Zag & Rags Clowns: 11 a.m., Orchard Park Assisted Living, 844 W. Orchard Dr., Bellingham. Free 360-647-3708. A great variety of reptiles from Monroe from The Reptile Man and balloon animals by Zig Zag and Rags Clowns with an Easter Egg prize.
C Shop Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 4-6 p.m., The C Shop, 4825 Alderson Road, Birch Bay 360-371-2070 The C Shop presents its annual egg hunt from 4-6 p.m. The busiest time is 4 p.m. so if you arrive a little later, the kids won’t have to wait in line. There are toys and snow cones for the kids. Details: thecshop.com/bunnies.html.
Egg Hunt in the Pool: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter Street Bellingham. The annual egg hunt in the pool starts at 4:30 p.m. Cost is regular admission. There will be water games, search for underwater treasure and more. All the activities are taking place in the pool area, so bring your swim suits and plan on getting wet. It will be much warmer than the outdoor egg hunts. Children 6 years and younger require an adult to accompany them in the water. Details: Justin Shields, 360-778-7665, jshields@cob.org.
Glow Hunt: 6 p.m., Pioneer Park Pavilion, 2007 Cherry St., Ferndale. This glow-in-the dark egg hunt sponsored by Christ the King Church, Ferndale, is open to the entire community and includes raffles, hot dogs, popcorn and hundreds of glowing Easter eggs. Hunt times are broken up by age group to make this fun and fair for everyone, but families are welcome to stay as long as they’d like. Ages 3 and younger at 6:15 p.m.; ages 4-7 at 6:45 p.m.; 8-11 at 7:15 p.m. Details: ctk.church.
Sunday
Birch Bay Easter Egg Hunt: 12 p.m., Bay Horizon Park Activity Center, 7511 Gemini Road, Birch Bay. free360-389-3529. Community Easter Egg Hunt with a special area for preschoolers; candy bags for all children. Hosted by Water’s Edge Church. Details: watersedgewa.com.
Comments