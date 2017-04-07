Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of April 13, 2017

The annual egg hunt in the pool starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St., with water games, search for underwater treasure and more.
Lauren Senechal plays Lois Lane and Bailey Ellis plays Bill Calhoun in Western Washington University’s production of “Kiss Me, Kate,” in five performances, Friday through April 23 at WWU’s Performing Arts Center.
Take a musical trip with familiar friends to reminisce and jam as Arlo Guthrie celebrates the best of his song catalogue from the late 1960s and early ’70s at 7 p.m. April 20 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Western Reads and WWU’s Department of Theatre and Dance host two contemporary hip-hop theater artists at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in the Viking Union Multipurpose Room. On Thursday Brian Quijada, a New York City-based actor, will perform excerpts from his one-man show, “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?,” using dance, sampling, spoken word, beats and numerous instruments to explore his Latino heritage. On Friday Idris Goodwin, a Denver-based actor, rapper and playwright, will perform, “Action Words: Hip-Hop, Spoken Word and Short Plays by Idris.” Goodwin will be joined on stage by Quijada and Western students.
Fans of the band The Presidents of the United States of America will likely recognize Caspar Babypants as the kid-friendly alter ego of singer and bass guitarist Chris Ballew. As Caspar Babypants, Ballew taps into classic nursery rhymes and his own imagination to come up with toddler-friendly songs tunes in a concert at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bellingham Technical College.
“Mia Solo Festival,” iDiOM Theater’s inaugural celebration of works written for the solo voice. Works include “Help, I’m American!,” a hilarious new solo show by former Bellingham actor DK Reinemer, in town from Los Angeles; “Coming Home,” a local storytelling showcase; “The Monologue Show;” and a new show made up of interwoven monologues by favorite writers from iDiOM’s past and present. It will be held April 13-29 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. Show dates and tickets online at idiomtheater.com.
Classically trained violinist and songwriter Gaelynn Lea has been bewitching scores of fans with her experimental and ambient takes on fiddle music, an approach that incorporates her love of traditional tunes, songwriting, poetry and sonic exploration. Her work won NPR Music’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest, a competition drawing submissions of original songs from more than 6,000 musicians across the country. She’ll perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St.
The major collection of paintings by George Jartos will be auctioned on Saturday at the Cooper Lanza Gallery, 1415 13th St. The longtime Bellingham artist passed away in 2016 at the age of 74 and left much of his work to Conservation Northwest, which will use the proceeds from the art sale to advance the conservation of wildlife and habitat in the Northwest in keeping with the intent of the Jartos will. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The Friends of the Bellingham Public Library, Western Washington University’s Children’s Literature Interdisciplinary Collection, and Whatcom Museum host Jewell Parker Rhodes to Bellingham. 2016 marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and with it, the release of “Towers Falling,” a middle-grade novel that looks at how children who were born after 2001 can learn to understand the impact that this disaster had on their communities and this country. She talks about her book at 6:30 p.m. at Bellingham Public Library and at 3:30 p.m. April 20 at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcather, in conjunction with the current exhibit, “The Katrina Decade: Images of an Altered City.”
Two-time Grammy-winning singer and master songwriter Jim Lauderdale has written or co-written many modern classics for iconic artists such as Ralph Stanley, Robert Hunter and Elvis Costello; and as a solo artist, created a body work spanning 28 albums of imaginative roots music, encompassing country, bluegrass, soul, R&B and rock. He performs in support of his new double album, “Soul Searching: Vol. 1 Memphis/Vol. 2. Nashville,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Tickets are $25.
Ranger and the Re-Arrangers will perform with Bellingham ensemble Nuages as the fifth installment in the Manouche Northwest jazz concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St.
Lawrence Millman shares his new book, “At the End of the World: A True Story of Murder in the Arctic,” at the Chuckanut Radio Hour on Tuesday at Whatcom Community College. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bellingham author Rick Hermann employs close-listening and observation to shape a notably original perspective in his new book “Nooksack: Poems & Prose.” He shares his book at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Books, 1200 11th St.
Based on Judy Schachner’s beloved kids’ book series about a kitten who follows his dreams, the musical “Skippyjon Jones” teaches the power of imagination and following your dreams. The musical is onstage at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Soulful California folk-rock and newgrass band Steep Ravine released their new studio album, “Turning of the Fall,” on April 7. They’ll perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. San Francisco’ Front Country opens with a blend of jazz, folk and bluegrass.
