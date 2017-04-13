Easter Eggs: Time to hunt, time to dine in Whatcom County

Giuseppe’s Easter Buffet
Giuseppe’s Al Porto, 21 Bellwweather Way, offers an extravagant buffet that includes various antipasti salads, such as seafood and caprese, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Entrees include roast leg of lamb, ham, fresh fish along with vegetables and various pasta dishes, as well as eggs, bacon and potatoes.
Desserts include housemade tiramisu, torta della nonna and fresh fruit. Cost is $36 for adults, $30 for seniors, free for ages 5 and younger. Regular dinner service is from 5-7:30 p.m. Reservations: 360-714-8412, Giuseppesitalian.com.
Easter Brunch and Dinner at Semiahmoo Resort
Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway in Blaine hosts Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Easter dinner from 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
There’ll be an Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and younger at 10 a.m. plus a petting zoo and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The morning’s live music will include piano tunes from Jon Mutchler, while Elizabeth Thomas will play harp in the evening.
Brunch starters include spring fruit salad, yogurt parfait and smoked salmon. The carving station features roasted rack of lamb and carved herb rubbed pork loin. Chilled seafood includes Pacific Northwest oysters, chilled wild shrimp, and mussels and clams. Warm dishes include king Alaskan salmon, smoked salmon egg Benedict, lemon blueberry French toast and roasted baby potatoes. Guests can also enjoy desserts, including Easter Bunny raspberry cheesecake lollipops, “bird nest” chocolate and coffee cupcakes, pecan pie, strawberry trifles and much more.
Dinner’s first course begins with a choice of baked brie with plum jam and shaved heirloom carrot salad or king salmon cake with green garlic scapes, dill and sweet pea mousse and purple radish. The main course features a choice of seared scallops with duck rillette; braised beef cheek Carbonara or warm spinach salad.
Cost for brunch in the ballroom is $47 per adult, $23 per child for ages 5-12, free for those 5 and younger. Dinner in the Pierside Kitchen is $58 per adult, $25 for kids 12 and younger.
Reservations are required: 360-318-2090, semiahmoo.com.
BelleWood’s Easter Egg Hunt, Brunch and Bunny Visit
BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, hosts its fifth annual event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The brunch includes home-baked pastries, local raspberry cream cheese stuffed French toast, a cheddar egg scramble, farm-fried red potatoes with onions and peppers for the breakfast side of brunch. There’ll be a roasted vegetable tray, bacon and brown sugar glazed ham, farmstead mac and cheese, green bean casserole, cucumber gin salad, Mediterranean pearl couscous salad, mixed greens with goat cheese, smoked salmon tortellini, potatoes au gratin, butternut squash and a special kids’ section featuring chicken tenders with an array of dipping sauces. And Dorie’s famous pie and cake bar will treat visitors to sugar-good fun.
Cost is $27 for adults, $12 for ages 3 through 10. In addition, the distillery tasting room will be open for adult Easter tasting pleasure. Reservations: 360-318-7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt at Boundary Bay Brewery
Celebrate Easter with a delicious brunch and family-friendly hunt at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The little ones can enjoy the Easter egg hunt in the Beer Garden starting at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Brunch is $27 per person for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for kids 6-11, and kids younger than 5 eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal. Reservations: 360-647-5593, bbaybrewery.com.
Easter Brunch at Ciao Thyme
Chef Kraig Halterman, fresh from his weeks of work and touring in New York City, has conjured an inspiring five-course menu served family style starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The bil of fare includes roasted papaya with egg custard and hazelnut crumble; savory baked apple wrapped in brioche puff pastry with umbrian sausage (vegetarian also without sausage); tigelle with oil-poached yolk and black truffle paste; maple-cheddar waffles with ham, asparagus and pickled red pepper hollandaise (vegetarian also without ham); and rhubarb orange tart.
Passionfruit mimosas and other beverages will be available for purchase. You may choose from our beverage, wine and beer list once you arrive. Additionally, you are welcome to bring your own wine; a $20 corkage fee will apply to each bottle. Cost is $48. Reservations: 360-733-1267, ciaothyme.com.
Easter Brunch at the Lighthouse Grill
Chef Grogan has prepared an exquisite buffet menu, served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way, that features croissant eggs Benedict with truffle Hollandaise to a Belgian waffle station and whole roast prime rib.
Reservations are required. Cost is $42.95 adults, $18.95 for children ages 6-12, ages 5 and younger eat for free, 10 percent discount for ages 65 and older. Reservations: 360.392.3183, hotelbellwether.com/featured/easter-brunch.
The Feast of Saint Mark
Celebrate Easter in a Sunday dinner featuring wild hare pie and six other deletable Easter items on Sunday at Rifugio’s Country Italian Cuisine & Amelia’s Gallery & Gardens, 5415 Mount Baker Highway in Deming.
There’s one seating only; dinner is served from 5-7 p.m.
The farm fresh rabbit is from a local farm and fresh spring veggies are just coming into season and will be featured on the menu. Being a Feast, the seating will be arranged as one large table, similar to “Family Style,” starting with the restaurant’s version of the traditional hot cross buns, followed by carciofi arrostiti (roasted artichokes); brodetto pasquale (Easter broth soup); spaghetti con pesto di capperi (Bellingham Pasta Co. spaghetti with a caper pesto sauce); tuna and peas (grilled tuna bedded with fresh spring peas); Easter pie (farm raised stewed rabbit and lamb in a pie); Sicilian cassata (traditional sponge cake of Sicily).
Optional wine pairing (price not included in feast). Cost is $65. Reservations are necessary; call 360-592-2888 or email ilcafferifugio@mac.com. More details at ilcafferifugio.com.
Belly dance dinner show
India Grill, 1215 Cornwall Ave., hosts a belly dance dinner featuring Damiana Dance Company’s own Azara Tribal troupe.
A special Indian buffet will be available, as well as India Grill’s regular dinner menu.
Dancing will be between 6 and 8 p.m. Azara Tribal will be performing American tribal style, which is an improvisational style of dance blending inspiration from the classical and folk dances of India, Spain, North Africa and the Middle East. The dancers take turns leading and following each other, creating the choreography in the moment. Reservations: 360-714-0314, indiagrill.us.
Kulshan Brewery celebrates five years
Come celebrate Kulshan’s fifth anniversary from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2238 James St. with a special luau, games and give-aways.
StrEAT Food will be roasting a pig. There will be live music from Sanoma and Chad Petersen, beer bingo, $6 for all six-packs, and beer specials on pints of Greenwood Tropical IPA as well as a special fruit gose. Details: 360-389-5348, kulshanbrewery.com.
