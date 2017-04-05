Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“The Case for Christ” – A journalist nonbeliever sets out to disprove his wife’s faith through research and investigation. With Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster. Written by Brian Bird based on the book by Lee Strobel. Directed by Jonathan M. Gunn. (1:52) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 1, 4, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:50, 2:30, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.
“Case For Christ”: Live Event
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8 p.m.
“Contemporary Color” – Documentary on the event musician David Byrne staged in 2015 at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn as a salute to Color Guard, the synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles and sabers. Featuring St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Devonte Hynes, Zola Jesus, Ad-Rock, tUnE-yArDs, Ira Glass. Directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross. (1:37) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Going in Style” – Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star as seniors who resort to crime to get even with the corporation that burned them in this update of the 1979 comedy. With Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Peter Serafinowicz. Written by Theodore Melfi. Directed by Zach Braff. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 5, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.; Fri. 1:50, 4:40, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 1:50, 4:40, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 1:50, 4:40, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:20, 3:30, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.
"Old Stone" – An accident plunges a Chinese taxi driver into a nightmare that takes exceedingly darker turns. With Chen Gang, Nai An, Wang Hongwei. Written and directed by Johnny Ma. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:20) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Smurfs: The Lost Village” – This all-animated installment finds the little blue creatures searching the Forbidden Forest for a lost village. Voices by Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Mandy Patinkin. Written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon; based on the characters and works of Peyo. Directed by Kelly Asbury. (1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 5:40, 8:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 7:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:40, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.
“The Void” – As cloaked figures surround a rural hospital, the patients and staff take refuge in the building, which may house a portal to unspeakable evil. With Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong. Written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski. (1:30) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 9 p.m.; Sat. 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 7:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“Love Happy”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 4 p.m.
“The Sandlot”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Frantz” – Beautifully shot in black-and-white with the occasional warm burst of color, French writer-director Francois Ozon’s intricately layered post-World War I drama puts a feminist spin on Ernst Lubitsch’s 1932 anti-war film, “Broken Lullaby.” PG-13.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 1, 6 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“Personal Shopper” – Kristen Stewart gives her most accomplished screen performance to date in Olivier Assayas’ shivery paranormal thriller – a haunted-house movie, a murder mystery and, in many ways, Assayas’ most surprising film yet about the anxieties of modern life. R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 4, 6:30, 9:05 p.m.; Sat. 10:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.; Mon. 4, 6:30 p.m.; Tues. 4, 9:05 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 4, 6:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Boss Baby” – Animated comedy featuring a wise-cracking, suit-and-tie wearing infant. Voices by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi. Written by Michael McCullers, based on the picture book by Marla Frazee. Directed by Tom McGrath. (1:37) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11, 12, 2:10, 3:10, 5:20, 6:20, 8:30 p.m.; Fri. 1:20, 2:20, 4:20, 5:20, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 11, 1:20, 2:20, 4:20, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 2:20, 4:20, 5:20, 7:20, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:50, 3:50, 6, 7:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1, 4:10, 9:30 p.m.; Fri. 11:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 5:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:20, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 9 p.m.
Beauty and The Beast Sing-Along
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sat.: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 3:20, 6:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 4:50 p.m.
BOLSHOI BALLET: A HERO OF OUR TIME (2017)
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 12:55 p.m.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 1:50, 3:30, 4:50, 6:30, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 1:10, 2:30, 3:50, 5:10, 6:30, 7:50, 9 p.m.; Sun. 1:10, 2:30, 3:50, 5:10, 6:30, 7:50, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 11:10, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20 p.m.
“Chips” – Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Pena in this reboot of the late 1970s television series about California Highway Patrolmen. Based on the TV series created by Rick Rosner. With Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Vincent D’Onofrio. (1:40) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 5:50, 8:25, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 9:25 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 8:40 p.m.
“Get Out” – A young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s country home takes a chilling turn in this thriller. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (1:43) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 3:20, 9:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:10, 3, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Sun. 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Mon. 1:10, 4:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:10, 4:10, 6:55, 9:35 p.m.
“Ghost in the Shell” – A special forces unit led by a human cyborg hybrid faces the destruction of cyber technology. With Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Chin Han, Juliette Binoche, Lasarus Ratuere, Danusia Samal, Yutaka Izumihara, Tawanda Manyimo. Written by Jamie Moss and Ehren Kruger, based on the comic “The Ghost in the Shell” by Masamune Shirow. Directed by Rupert Sanders. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:20, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 3:30, 6:10, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12, 2:40, 5:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Fri.-Sun.: 12:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 8:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 1:20, 4, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 4, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.
“Kedi” – Documentary about hundreds of thousands of free-roaming cats on the streets of Istanbul and their impact on the humans they adopt. Directed by Ceyda Torun. (1:19) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4:25 p.m.; Sat. 3:45 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.
“Kong: Skull Island” – Scientists travel to a remote Pacific island and face the enormous ape. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly. Written by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein, story by John Gatins, Gilroy. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 4:20, 9:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 2:40, 5:30, 8:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:10, 5:10, 8:50 p.m.
“Land of Mine” – Explosive devices that can detonate at any moment are intrinsically dramatic, and this Danish World War II film makes good use of that plot mechanism, but it has a whole lot more going for it as well. (K.Tu.) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 2, 6:30 p.m.
“The Lego Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader battles the Joker, learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Voices by Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes. Written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Seth Grahame-Smith. Directed by Chris McKay. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3:40 p.m.
“Life” – An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:43)
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3, 6:15, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 5, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 3:40, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. With Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. Written by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Directed by Mangold. (2:17) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:20, 2:40, 6:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:40, 2:50, 6, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:40, 7:50 p.m.
“Raw” – A gross-out that goes down like a delicacy, Julia Ducournau’s exquisitely grisly writing-directing debut finds a ripe pubescent metaphor in the tale of a French teenager who develops an unexpected taste for human flesh. (J.C.) R.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 9 p.m.
The Royal Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Saban’s Power Rangers” – After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. With Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston. Written by John Gatins; story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney, based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. Directed by Dean Israelite. (2:04) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 12:50, 2:30, 3:50, 5:30, 7, 8:50, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 p.m.
Samaritan’s Purse presents “Facing Darkness”
Barkley Village 16: Mon. 7 p.m.
“The Shack” – Tragedy plunges a man into a deep depression causing him to question his faith, until he’s mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon. With Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Avraham Aviv Alush, Radha Mitchell. Written by John Fusco and Andrew Lanham & Destin Cretton, based on the book by William Paul Young, in collaboration with Wayne Jacobsen and Brad Cummings. Directed by Stuart Hazeldine. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 2:50 p.m.
“Wilson” – Woody Harrelson plays a caustic, eccentric man who discovers he has a teenage daughter. With Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara. Written by Daniel Clowes. Directed by Bellingham native Craig Johnson. (1:34) R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
“The Zookeeper’s Wife” – Jessica Chastain plays a Warsaw woman who works with her husband to resist the Nazis when Poland is invaded by Germany during World War II. Written by Angela Workman, based on the nonfiction book by Diane Ackerman. With Johan Heldenbergh, Michael McElhatton, Daniel Bruhl. Directed by Niki Caro. (2:04) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:30, 8:50 p.m.; Fri. 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sat. 10:30, 1:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 2:45, 7:45, 9 p.m.; Tues. 4:30, 9 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3, 9 p.m.
