Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of March 30, 2017

The Houston Ballet II, the dynamic young second company to the acclaimed Houston Ballet, performs classical and contemporary works at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Christina Bielstein
Bellingham’s annual Stamp and Coin Show includes coins, stamps, postcards and covers for advanced and novice collectors alike from approximately 20 dealers from Washington, Oregon and Montana, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fox Hall at Hampton Inn, 1661 W. Bakerview Road.
Staff
Vocalist Colleen Raney performs traditional Irish songs at 6 p.m. Monday at Honey Moon Mead and Cider, 1053 North State St., in the alley behind Pepper Sisters. She’s performed around the world and at the Maine Celtic Celebration, Winston-Salem Celtic Festival, Juan de Fuca Festival of the Arts, and Seattle’s Northwest Folklife Festival. More about her: colleenraney.com.
Little Sea Records
Vocalist and guitarist Greg Blake, who grew up in the mountains of southwest West Virginia, performs from his new album, “Songs of Heart and Home,” at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St.
Greg Blake
Bellingham Theatre Guild presents “I Hate Hamlet” Friday, March 31, through April 16 at the guild playhouse, 1600 H St. Deb Currier directs.
David S. Cohn
The Kathy Kallick Band – Kallick on guitar; Annie Staninec on fiddle; Greg Booth on dobro and banjo; Tom Bekeny on mandolin; and Cary Black on acoustic bass – performs traditional and contemporary bluegrass and originals at 7 p.m. Thursday at the YWCA ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St.
Peter Thompson
Hammond B3 virtuoso Mike LeDonne, Vancouver, B.C., tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds and drummer Jason Tiemann perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Unity Church of Bellingham, 1095 Telegraph Road, hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center.
Mike LeDonne
Tenor William Brooke will perform vocal works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Strauss, Cimara and Respighi at 7:30 p.m. at Piper Music, 1213 Cornwall Ave.
William Brooke
Fusing the psychedelic shredding guitar and screaming organ of jam and classic rock with funk-slap bass, synthesizers and modern dance beats, The Werks play at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St.
Tiny Human
