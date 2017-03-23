Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“CHIPS” – Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Pena in this reboot of the late 1970s television series about California Highway Patrolmen. Based on the TV series created by Rick Rosner. With Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Vincent D’Onofrio. (1:40) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:50, 10:10 p.m.; Fri. 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11, 2, 5:30, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 4, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 12:30, 3:10, 7, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.
“The Freedom to Marry” – The decades-long battle for marriage equality is chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Evan Wolfson, Mary Bonauto. Directed by Eddie Rosenstein. (1:26) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Life” – An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:43)
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:10, 10 p.m.; Fri. 11, 1:50, 4:40, 6:20, 7:40, 9, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 2:10, 4:50, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 4:20, 6:10, 7:30, 9:05, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.
“Saban’s Power Rangers” – After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. With Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston. Written by John Gatins; story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney, based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. Directed by Dean Israelite. (2:04) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 8:30 p.m.; Fri. 11:40, 1, 2:50, 4, 5:50, 7:20, 8:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:40, 12:10, 1:50, 3:10, 5, 6:30, 8:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:20, 12:50, 2:20, 3:50, 5:30, 7:10, 8:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:50, 1:20, 3, 4:40, 6:10, 7:50, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 11:50, 1:20, 3, 4:40, 6:10, 7:50, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:50, 1:20, 3, 4:40, 6:10, 7:50, 9:15 p.m.
“Wilson” – Woody Harrelson plays a caustic, eccentric man who discovers he has a teenage daughter. With Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara. Written by Daniel Clowes. Directed by Bellingham native Craig Johnson. (1:34) R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 1:30, 4, 6:30, 8:55 p.m.; Sat. 11:15, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 4, 6:30, 8:55 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:30, 4, 6:30, 8:55 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“La La Land” – Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is lovely and transporting. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4:50 p.m.
“My Life as a Zucchini” – An orphaned youth struggles to find friends and adjust to his new life in this animated tale. English-language voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, Amy Sedaris. Written by Celine Sciamma, based on a novel by Gille Paris. Directed by Claude Barras. (1:10) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 7:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 6, 8 p.m.; Sun. 5:45, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 4:15, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 2 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Apollo 13”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Beauty and the Beast” – The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live-action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky and Bill Condon. Directed by Condon. (2:09) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 12:50, 2:30, 4:10, 5:40, 7:20 p.m.; Fri. 11:10, 1:10, 2:20, 3, 4:20, 5:30, 6:10, 7:30, 8:40, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:30, 11:50, 12:30, 3, 3:20, 3:50, 6:10, 6:20, 7, 9:20, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 11, 11:40, 1:30, 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 6, 7:50, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:30, 1, 2:40, 4:10, 5:50, 7:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:30, 4:40, 8:10, 9 p.m.; Fri. 1:40, 4:50, 8, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 2:20, 8:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 1, 4:10, 7:20, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:50, 5, 8:10, 8:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 12:10, 3:10, 6:20, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 3:40 p.m.; Sat. 4:20 p.m.; Sun. 3:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Fri. 12:30, 6:50, 10 p.m.; Sat. 10, 1:10, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:10, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.
“Before I Fall” – The perfect life of a young woman unravels when she finds herself inescapably reliving the same day over and over. With Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Jennifer Beals. Written by Maria Maggenti; based on the novel by Lauren Oliver. Directed by Ry Russo-Young. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:20 p.m.
“The Belko Experiment” – Unseen forces lock 83 Americans in a Colombian high-rise and force them to play a deadly game of survival. With John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona. Written by James Gunn. Directed by Greg McLean. (1:33) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 3:50, 6:15, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 8:05, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 6:20, 9:10 p.m.
“Get Out” – A young African-American man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s country home takes a chilling turn in this thriller. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (1:43) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 2:50, 5:30, 9:10 p.m.; Fri. 12:40, 3:20, 6, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:50, 1:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:40, 6:20, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:20, 2:55, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3:20 p.m.; Fri. 12 p.m.; Sat. 10:05; Sun. 11:05; Mon.-Tues.: 1:30, 4:50, 8 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:10 p.m.
“Kedi” – Documentary about hundreds of thousands of free-roaming cats on the streets of Istanbul and their impact on the humans they adopt. Directed by Ceyda Torun. (1:19) NR.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Thurs.-Fri.: 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 2:30, 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.
“Kong: Skull Island” – Scientists travel to a remote Pacific island and face the enormous ape. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly. Written by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein, story by John Gatins, Gilroy. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6:50, 8, 9:50 p.m.; Fri. 11:20, 12:20, 2:10, 3:10, 5, 6:40, 8:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 1, 2:30, 4, 5:40, 7:20, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 1:10, 3, 4:05, 5:50, 7, 8:50, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 11:40, 2:30, 5:20, 8:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12, 3, 6 p.m.; Fri. 1:20, 4:10 p.m.; Sat. 5:10 p.m.; Sun. 2, 4:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 1:40, 3:30, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.
“The Lego Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader battles the Joker, learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Voices by Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes. Written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Seth Grahame-Smith. Directed by Chris McKay. (1:44) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Fri. 12:50, 3:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:40, 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:50, 2:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. With Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. Written by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Directed by Mangold. (2:17) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 2:10, 3:40, 5:20, 6:30, 8:50, 9:45 p.m.; Fri. 12:10, 3:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12, 3:40, 6:50, 10 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2, 5:10, 8:40 p.m.
The Metropolitan Opera: “Idomeneo”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 9:55
The Metropolitan Opera: “Idomeneo” Encore
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
Mindgamers: One Thousand Minds Connected Live
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 6 p.m.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play interstellar commuters traveling to a far off planet who awaken 90 years prematurely, threatening their survival and forcing them to investigate the cause as they fight their attraction to each other. With Michael Sheen. Written by Jon Spaihts. Directed by Morten Tyldum. (1:56) PG. 13.
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 1:40, 4:30 p.m.
The Royal Ballet: “Woolf Works”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
Royal Shakespeare Company: “The Tempest” Live
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11
“The Salesman” – Forced to change apartments, a young Iranian couple in Tehran find their lives upended by violence linked to a previous tenant. With Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti. Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi. In Persian with English subtitles. (2:05) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:30, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.
“The Sense of an Ending” – A reclusive man must face the fallout of choices he made as a young man. With Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling, Harriet Walter, Michelle Dockery, Emily Mortimer, Billy Howle, Joe Alwyn, Freya Mavor, Matthew Goode. Written by Nick Payne, based on the novel by Julian Barnes. Directed by Ritesh Batra. (1:48) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4, 9 p.m.; Fri. 4:45 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.; Mon. 6:15 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.; Wed. 1:30 p.m.
“The Shack” – Tragedy plunges a man into a deep depression causing him to question his faith, until he’s mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon. With Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Avraham Aviv Alush, Radha Mitchell. Written by John Fusco and Andrew Lanham & Destin Cretton, based on the book by William Paul Young, in collaboration with Wayne Jacobsen and Brad Cummings. Directed by Stuart Hazeldine. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:40, 5:50, 9:05 p.m.; Fri. 11:30, 2:40, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:40, 2:50, 5:50, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 2:30, 5:40, 9 p.m.; Mon. 11:45, 2:50, 6, 9 p.m.; Tues. 11:45, 2:50, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 11:45, 2:50, 6, 9 p.m.

