Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.
Footage courtesy of Sesame Workshop

Watch these college students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona, California over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme "A New Leaf." It was the only student-built float in the parade, held in Pasadena on Monday, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.

Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

The Santa Shuffle, a group of carolers who don Santa Claus outfits and visit local businesses, began their Friday night trip at Boundary Bay Brewery. The group, organized by Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, planned to stop by the Leopold Retirement Community and at least one other brewery Friday.

Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

Nathan Heck, 15, of Cary, North Carolina traveled to New York City to work on the set of Will Smith's new movie, "Collateral Beauty" as one of three domino builders for the movie. Dominoes are a central prop in the film about an executive turned grief-wracked loner. http://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/news-columns-blogs/josh-shaffer/article120646413.html

