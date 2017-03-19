Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."Portraits of Courage," by George W. Bush (Crown: $35) Paintings and stories of America's military veterans by former President George W. Bush.
3."The Little Book of Hygge," by Meik Wiking (Morrow: $28.99) A guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness and well-being.
4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
5."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with one another.
6."Homo Deus," by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $35) A look into the future of humanity by the author of "Sapiens."
7."Lonely Boy," by Steve Jones (Da Capo Press: $26.99) The original leader of the Sex Pistols shares his Dickensian childhood in West London and battles with addictions.
8."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
9."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The gruesome battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
10."Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.
