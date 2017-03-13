Earth, Wind & Fire joins Washington State Fair lineup

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham