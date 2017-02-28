The story of a doomed friendship with echoes of ‘The Great Gatsby.’

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures