Memory, identity, isolation infuse suspense novel

The Twilight Wife by A.J. Banner
India-born A.J. Banner has embraced the misty atmospherics of her adopted Western Washington home for her latest novel of psychological suspense. “The Twilight Wife” was published in January.
As in Banner’s previous book, “The Good Neighbor,” this story relies on the device of having the heroine knocked unconscious. When she comes to, her grasp on reality has been disrupted.
In “The Twilight Wife,” marine biologist Kyra Winthrop suffers from a complex form of amnesia after being involved in an accident while scuba diving at Deception Pass with her husband. She remembers scarcely anything of the accident, her hospital stay, or the last four years of her life.
Jacob has brought her to recuperate at his ancestral family home on a remote island in the San Juan archipelago. He pampers her with home-cooked meals and patiently fills in the blanks about the last four years of her life, showing her old picture albums and reminding her of the life they’d built together. Highly protective of her in her vulnerable state, he is loath even to let her walk alone on the beach, where she finds some solace in being able to identify the marine life she comes across – that knowledge, at least, remains.
But as she regains her physical strength, Kyra begins to experience disturbing mental images – whether they’re hallucinations or memories, she cannot say. Some of these seem to involve struggles or flashes of violence, while other images conjure up romantic and even erotic moments with another man. Guiltily, she begins to wonder if she had been having an affair, although Jacob’s devotion to her seems unflagging.
Via email, she contacts her best friend Linny to confess some of her doubts and beg for help in clarifying these memories. Linny’s replies are reassuring, but she is in a remote area of Russia on a research expedition, so her responses are rarely instantaneous.
Kyra also turns to Sylvia, a semi-retired therapist who has moved to the island and maintains a part-time practice in the village. These sessions involve a lot of soothing patter on Sylvia’s part – “Of course you’re feeling vulnerable and disoriented” and “It does sound frustrating” – but the author’s use of a therapist as a story device is not particularly revelatory.
Overall, the premise of “The Twilight Wife” is spine-tingling, but its execution doesn’t always live up to its potential.
In the latter half of the story, the suspense does build and there is some frightening physical action.
But the pacing in the first half of “The Twilight Wife” is sluggish. As Kyra searches for clues and explanations to restore her memory, her internal monologue becomes tiresome. The pages are peppered with question marks, but the answers are slow in coming. Kyra seems more like a cipher than a protagonist.
This may indeed be the challenge faced by amnesiacs – without memory about choices and preferences, how can one even have a personality? It’s an intriguing conundrum, but one which author Banner addresses only in narrow terms.
