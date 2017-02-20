Actress speaks at University of Southern Mississippi

A renowned activist and actress is speaking Tuesday at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Jasmine Guy is the winner of six NAACP Image Awards for her role in NBC's sitcom "A Different World," which ended in 1993. She is the author of a biography on Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther activist and Tupac Shakur's mother. Guy has appeared on Broadway and has a recurring role on the TV shows the Vampire Diaries.
Guy is speaking at the University of Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg campus. Her appearance is part of the Armstrong-Branch Distinguished Lecture Series. The lecture series is named for the first two black students to enroll in the university.
