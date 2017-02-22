Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Feb. 23

Cellist Kyle Matson joins Bayshore Symphony for the Concerto No. 2 Op. 30 by Victor Herbert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Lutheran Church, 925 N. Forest St. Also on the program: Serenade for Winds and Strings Op. 44 by Dvorak, Karelia Suite for orchestra by Sibelius, and Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner”) by Mozart. Chip Bergeron conducts.
Leif Whittaker, the guest of the Chuckanut Radio Hour on Tuesday at The Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave., talks about his book, “My Old Man and the Mountain” and what it was like to “grow up Whittaker,” as the son of mountaineering legend Jim Whittaker and Dianne Roberts, and amid an extended family of accomplished climbers. Tickets are $5 and are available at Village Books and through Brown Paper Tickets. Get a free ticket with pre-purchase of “My Old Man and the Mountain” (or if you’ve already bought the book, with each paid ticket you’ll receive a $5 voucher to spend on Village Books merchandise at the show). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the program starts recording promptly at 7 p.m.
Bellingham ensemble Fifth Inversion – Roger Yamashita, bass; Christian Cassolary, drums; Erika Block, clarinet; Lisa McCarthy; Pat Nelson, bassoon; Jennifer Weeks, oboe; and Gustavo Camacho, horn – is joined by guitarist and keyboardist BJ Block, in a modern chamber music concert that blends classical, jazz and contemporary styles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Make.Shift, 306 Flora St.
The Grammy-nominated Borealis Winds performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center. Each member of the ensemble will give a free masterclass at 10 a.m. Saturday at WWU’s PAC.
The James Hunter Six performs soul and more at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McIntyre Hall at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.
Bellingham House Concerts presents pianists Jeffrey Gilliam, above, and Dan Sabo; Artur Girsky, violin; Sue Jane Bryant, viola; and Page Smith, cello, in a concert of chamber music at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.
In collaboration with Western Washington University’s Children’s Literature Conference, graphic novelist Matt Phelan will be present a screening of the Buster Keaton classic, “The General,” with a pre-screening reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., with champagne for the adults and sparking cider for the kids. Village Books will sell copies of Phelan’s novels, including the graphic novel that inspired this event, “Bluffton: My Summer With Buster Keaton.”
Ryan McKasson (fiddle) and Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, vocals) perform traditional Scottish music at 7:30 p.m. Bellingham Folk School, 1208 Cornwall Ave.
Indie folk band The Show Ponies play from their sophomore studio album, “How It All Goes Down,” at 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Tickets are $12.
We Banjo 3 performs a combination of bluegrass and Celtic tunes from their fourth album, “String Theory” released in July at 7 p.m. Sunday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. The band performs with the Irish Rovers, on their “Long Goodbye” tour, and will play such tunes as “The Unicorn” and “Drunken Sailor.”
