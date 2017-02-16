Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Feb. 16, 2017

Resonator guitar and ukulele goddess Del Rey and blues fiddler Suzy Thompson explore the upbeat, positive side of the blues at 2 p.m. Sunday at Nancy’s Farm, 2030 E. Smith Road. Their repertoire includes vintage and original numbers from blues icons like Memphis Minnie and the Mississippi Sheiks mixed in with flapper-era instrumentals from Kentucky to Trinidad.
Bellingham Balladeer Dana Lyons sings songs and tells stories from his recent cross continent Earth2Trump tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 State Rt. 9, Valley Highway at Potter Road. The tour was sponsored by The Center for Biological Diversity, and Lyons traveled by train from Seattle to Washington, D.C.
Bellingham Folk School presents Irish fiddler and flute player Frankie Gavin performs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Leopold’s Crystal Ballroom.
“Sin Pais” (“Without Country”) bears witness to the plight of undocumented workers forcibly separated from their families. It’s one of the films featured in the annual Bellingham Human Rights Film Festival, which runs Feb. 16-25 at various Bellingham locations.
Sailor and surfer Jonathan White reads from his book “Tides: The Science & Spirit of the Ocean” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Village Books, 1200 11th St. He takes readers across the globe to discover the science and spirit of ocean tides. “Tides” combines lyrical prose, colorful adventure travel and provocative scientific inquiry into the paradox that keeps our planet’s waters in constant motion.
Mark Sundeen shares his book, “Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today’s America,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Sundeen follows a diverse group of Americans – urban and rural, female, and male, black and white – on their complicated quest for a simpler life in modern times, raising fascinating and subversive questions about the way we live, eat and work.
Gary Mullen & The Works present “One Night of Queen” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Baker Theatre. The peformance recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of icon Freddie Mercury, performing mega-hits such as “We are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Sallie Ford and her new band play at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St.
Classical guitarist Scott Kritzer plays works by Bach, Walton, Couperin and Brindle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St., hosted by Northwest Classical Guitar Society.
American pianist Spencer Myer performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Western Washington University Performing Arts Center as part of the Sanford-Hill Piano Series.
The Pearls, of Vancouver, Washington, play roots-rock, Americana and Western swing-inspired original music at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St., with Seattle’s Country Lips. Tickets are $8 at the door.
Chris Coombs and Keefe Healey perform in iDiOM Theatre’s production of Alfred Jarry’s scatalogical political satire “Ubu Roi,” opening at 7:30 p.m. on President’s Day at Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. The production continues at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 23-25, March 2-4, March 8 and 11. The first production of “Ubu Roi” opened in Paris in 1896, instantly becoming a controversial theater cult classic and influencing the Dada movement, the Surrealists, Theatre of the Absurd, Cubism and many other writers and artists through the ages.
